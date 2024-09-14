Coffee Coffee Mini Pavlovas Recipe

Pavlova is a delicate and airy dessert that was invented in Australia and named after a Russian ballerina. This gluten-free dessert is typically made with a base of baked meringue, which is removed from the oven when crispy on the outside but still chewy and soft in the center, and then topped with fruit and whipped cream. It's the perfect combination of textures, and a perfect canvas to play with a wide range of flavor combinations. As the dessert has become a worldwide favorite, dozens of variations have entered the scene, from rich chocolate creations to tart tropical fruit versions.

Because the meringue in a pavlova is necessarily sweet, an ideal pairing to all that sugar is the bitter richness of coffee. In this recipe, espresso powder is infused into the meringue itself, while the whipped cream is first simmered with ground coffee. This double-coffee creation is enhanced with a generous spoonful of salted caramel, giving the dessert the overall flavor profile of a rich caramel macchiato. Recipe developer Taylor Murray walks us through her delicate dessert.