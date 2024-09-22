This trick is easy to implement in any of your favorite chocolate cake recipes; Some say to replace the water or milk called for in the cake batter with the same amount of hot coffee. Other recipes, such as Garten's, use hot coffee in addition to other wet ingredients like vegetable oil and buttermilk.

You can use your favorite coffee machine or brewing method to get the hot coffee you need for your chosen chocolate cake recipe, or you can use instant espresso granules. To do so, dissolve ½ teaspoon of instant espresso powder in 1 tablespoon of hot water, and add it to the cake batter. Withhold 1 tablespoon of another wet ingredient the recipe calls for, like milk, to account for the extra liquid added to the espresso powder. If you have an espresso machine, you can use a shot of espresso instead, but again, subtract an equal amount of liquid from the recipe's primary wet ingredient.

Thanks to cake's the improved texture from the coffee, your chocolate cake will be extra moist, so you can enjoy those leftovers for longer without them drying out. Homemade cake, stored in the fridge, should typically be eaten within five to seven days (but if you use this trick, you'll have cake so good we doubt it'll be around for that long).