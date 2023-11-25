Ina Garten Cakes You Can Have Delivered To Your Door

For anyone who loves cooking, baking, or simply dreams of a simple life out in the Hamptons, Ina Garten, also known as the Barefoot Contessa, is a household name. Her recipes are classic and beautiful, and somehow, she manages to make the simplest dishes look absolutely flawless and the most complicated dishes all too easy, always with a little help from a famous friend or the even more famous Jeffrey. Luckily for all of us, in 2021, Ina graced the internet and, eventually, kitchens around the United States with her baked goods, making them available for delivery from her Barefoot Contessa Goldbelly shop right to your front door.

Since launching the Goldbelly shop, delicious treats from Ina's East Hampton kitchen have included cookies, cakes, brownies, and even a few savory side dishes to grace the dinner table. Today, you can choose from three beautiful cakes in her Goldbelly shop: coconut, carrot, and Beatty's chocolate. Whether you're hosting a big event at home and need a perfectly constructed cake to be the sweet highlight of the evening, or you're just craving something loaded with chocolate, a cake from the Food Network queen herself may be the answer to your sugar-laced wishes. In the words of the Barefoot Contessa herself: How fabulous is that?