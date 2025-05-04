Our Salted Caramel Candies Recipe Is Deliciously Chewy

Salted caramel is certainly not a new invention, but its use in baked goods and treats such as ice cream, cakes, cookies, and even salted caramel whiskey continues to reach new creative heights as time goes on. Of course, salted caramel is equally as delicious in a more old-fashioned, classic context, which is exactly what recipe developer Jessica Morone was going for with her salted caramel candies. Morone says these caramel candies strike the perfect balance between savory and sugary, telling us, "The caramel is rich and buttery, while the hint of salt sharpens the flavor and keeps it from being overly sweet." She points out that "Making these candies is about patience, precision, and timing," but feels that the results are well worth the effort.

One thing we appreciate about these candies is that they're cut up into fairly small pieces, ideal for snacking and going back for seconds, thirds, even fourths — something Morone wholeheartedly encourages. That said, these candies are also very ideal for sharing, so you may be so inclined as to package a portion of your homemade caramels in a nice tin and give them to someone as a gift or share them at a get-together.