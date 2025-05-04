Our Salted Caramel Candies Recipe Is Deliciously Chewy
Salted caramel is certainly not a new invention, but its use in baked goods and treats such as ice cream, cakes, cookies, and even salted caramel whiskey continues to reach new creative heights as time goes on. Of course, salted caramel is equally as delicious in a more old-fashioned, classic context, which is exactly what recipe developer Jessica Morone was going for with her salted caramel candies. Morone says these caramel candies strike the perfect balance between savory and sugary, telling us, "The caramel is rich and buttery, while the hint of salt sharpens the flavor and keeps it from being overly sweet." She points out that "Making these candies is about patience, precision, and timing," but feels that the results are well worth the effort.
One thing we appreciate about these candies is that they're cut up into fairly small pieces, ideal for snacking and going back for seconds, thirds, even fourths — something Morone wholeheartedly encourages. That said, these candies are also very ideal for sharing, so you may be so inclined as to package a portion of your homemade caramels in a nice tin and give them to someone as a gift or share them at a get-together.
Collect the ingredients for these salted caramel candies
To make these homemade caramels, you'll need butter, sugar (both white and brown), heavy cream, light corn syrup, and vanilla extract. You'll also need two different kinds of sea salt: fine-ground salt for the candy syrup and flaky salt for finishing.
Step 1: Prepare a pan
Place a piece of parchment paper in an 8x8-inch or 9x9-inch square pan, then lightly grease the parchment paper. Set aside.
Step 2: Mix butter, sugars, cream, water, and corn syrup in large pot
Add the butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar, heavy cream, water, and corn syrup to a large heavy-bottomed pot.
Step 3: Start cooking the candy syrup
Heat over medium heat and stir constantly with a rubber spatula or wooden spoon until everything is melted together.
Step 4: Boil the syrup, then turn down the heat
Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low and add a candy thermometer to the pot.
Step 5: Simmer the syrup
Let the mixture simmer, stirring every 10 minutes, until the temperature on the candy thermometer is between 245-250 F (it will take about 45 minutes).
Step 6: Add salt and vanilla
Turn off the heat and stir in the fine sea salt and vanilla extract.
Step 7: Pour the candy syrup into the pan
Carefully pour the hot caramel into the prepared baking dish.
Step 8: Salt the candy
Allow the caramel to cool for about 20 minutes, then sprinkle half of the flaked salt over the caramel.
Step 9: Remove the candy from the pan
Let the caramel set at room temperature for at least 2 hours, then sprinkle the remaining salt over the caramel and carefully peel back the parchment paper on the sides of the caramel block.
Step 10: Cut up the candy
Use a sharp knife to cut the caramel into squares.
Step 11: Store any uneaten candies
Serve caramel candies right away. Wrap leftover caramels individually in wax paper or candy wrappers, and store in an airtight container.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|68
|Total Fat
|4.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|11.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|8.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.0 g
|Total Sugars
|7.9 g
|Sodium
|36.4 mg
|Protein
|0.1 g
What are some tips for making perfect chewy caramel candies?
To have success making homemade caramels, you'll need the right equipment. A heavy-bottomed pan will help to distribute the heat evenly and keep the candy syrup from burning. It's also pretty essential to have a candy thermometer, since if the temperature rises above 250 F, the candy can become hard and brittle instead of chewy. If you don't own a candy thermometer, you can use a digital one, or else drop a small amount of cooked caramel syrup into a glass of ice water. If you can mold it into a firm but pliant ball, it should be ready to remove from the heat.
Once the caramels have been cooked and poured into a pan, allow them sufficient time to cool completely before you try cutting them. If they haven't set up, you won't get nice clean lines. To store your homemade caramels, you can use small squares of wax paper twisted around the candies like Tootsie Roll wrappers. They won't need to be refrigerated, since at room temperature they may last for up to nine months or even a year.
What ingredient substitutions can I make in this caramel candy recipe?
If you're looking to change up the ingredients in this recipe for dietary reasons, you may be pleased to know that honey, maple syrup, and brown rice syrup can all be used in place of corn syrup because they can also prevent crystallization. It's also possible to make a vegan version of this recipe by using high-fat plant-based butter and full-fat coconut or oat cream, since these substitutes will make equally rich caramels, even if the flavor may be slightly altered.
You can also "dress up" these salted caramels with a few well-chosen additions. Dried fruit or chopped nuts would add some tasty texture, while you could play with the flavor by adding seasonings like cinnamon, ginger, or pumpkin pie spice. Swap out the vanilla for almond extract or bourbon, or turn your homemade caramels into a dupe of one of Barack Obama's favorite desserts by using smoked salt in place of the plain kind and dipping the finished product into melted milk chocolate.