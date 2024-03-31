12 Best Drinks To Mix With Salted Caramel Whiskey

Salted caramel is one of those flavor combinations that's so popular we've forgotten that it was once a fun novelty. Salted caramel whiskey offers the same magic combination of salty and sweet flavors, with the extra kick of whiskey's oak-barrel-derived flavors. This creates many delicious opportunities for flavor combinations in our favorite drinks, whether they're sweet indulgences, boozy tipples, or cozy-making nightcaps.

Salt actually acts as a flavor enhancer, bringing an extra dimension to already popular drinks by suppressing unpleasant bitter notes, promoting pleasant sweetness, and even interacting with sour and umami flavors. Put simply, the reason we love salt on our food and in our drinks is that it makes it taste more, well, more. Putting salt and caramel together is a power move, which works particularly well in certain combinations. Apple, citrus, coffee, chocolate, and spice notes all benefit from the interaction of salt and caramel, especially when layered in with the complexities of whiskey.

I've managed bars and worked as a bartender for many years, as well as working in spirits retail, sales, and marketing, giving me plenty of time and opportunity to experiment with some wacky whiskies. Salted caramel whiskey offers a unique chance to pair some less-than-common flavor combinations. I had a lot of fun assembling this list of the best drinks to mix with salted caramel whiskey, based on some of my favorite experiments and lessons I've learned behind the bar.