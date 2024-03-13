A Pinch Of Salt Helps Coax Out The Deepest Flavors In Hot Chocolate

Not so many years ago, salt and chocolate seemed mutually exclusive, at least in mainstream cooking. Now, the idea of sweet-and-salty chocolate is not only accepted, it's very much elevated as an artistic culinary technique. The practice reportedly grabbed attention in the late 1990s when a Parisian pastry chef dusted chocolate with flaky, hand-harvested fleur de sel salt. Before long, it spread across the Atlantic to chocolatiers and pastry chefs in major U.S. cities such as San Francisco and New York. It was eventually slipping into everything from ganache to molten chocolate cakes, dark chocolate truffles, and custom salted chocolate tarts.

Fast forward to the 2020s, and you'd be hard-pressed to find any chocolate lover who hasn't discovered a hint of salty pleasure in the most common candies, desserts, and drinks — including hot chocolate. Trends come and go, but this one's likely here to stay, for good reason. Even the tiniest twinge of salt in a chocolate-based recipe creates a transformative taste, as it intensifies sweetness, enhances the flavors inherent in the chocolate, and reduces bitterness. Salt also helps release chocolate aromas, which in turn intensify taste perceptions.

But the marriage of salt and chocolate isn't quite as simple as it sounds, especially with hot chocolate. The ratio of salt to chocolate is crucial for coaxing out those deep, multi-faceted, luscious flavors in your cup.