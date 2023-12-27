Spike Apple Cider With Salted Caramel Whiskey For A Burst Of Flavor

What's better than a hot and tasty drink to sip on near a warm fire? Apple cider, especially when it's served nice and hot, is one of the best drinks to enjoy in the wintertime. The only thing that could make apple cider even better — at least, for all the adults in the house — is giving it a boozy kick.

The perfect liquor to add to apple cider? Salted caramel whiskey, which features the traditional whiskey flavor notes of vanilla and oak but with an infusion of creamy, sweet, and salty caramel. Many spiked apple ciders already include whiskey — such as Tasting Table's boozy apple cider recipe — and the salted caramel version will kick it up a notch, adding more depth of flavor. The combo makes for a velvety sweet and indulgent treat to have at any time of the day. Once you've tried and loved apple cider spiked with salted caramel whiskey, you may be wondering if you can use the flavored whiskey to upgrade other whiskey-based drinks. Luckily, the answer is yes.