One Of Barack Obama's Favorite Sweet Treats Is A Smoky Fall Staple

The only thing that's better than rich caramel coated in milk chocolate is smoky salted caramel coated in milk chocolate — just ask Barack Obama. According to the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, back in 2008, while on the campaign trail in Seattle, Obama's lead fundraiser, Cynthia Stroum, introduced him to the smoked salted caramels sold by Fran's Chocolates. He's reportedly been hooked ever since.

What's not to love? Obama's favorite salted caramels are soft and buttery, enrobed in creamy chocolate, and then topped with sea salt that has been smoked over Welsh oak for a savory, crunchy finish. Salt is an iconic flavor-enhancer and, in caramel, it tempers the bitterness of the caramelized sugar while highlighting the sweetness and cutting through the fat from the butter. A kiss of smoke adds extra depth to this classic sweet treat. The salt takes on the flavor of the Welsh oak and gives the caramel a savory finish.

Fran's Chocolates ships nation-wide, as well as to Canada and Japan from January to November, so you can enjoy the same smoked salted caramels Obama loves at home. Want to get into the kitchen? Make your own salted caramel to amp up the flavor of your favorite fall treats.