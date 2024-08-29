One Of Barack Obama's Favorite Sweet Treats Is A Smoky Fall Staple
The only thing that's better than rich caramel coated in milk chocolate is smoky salted caramel coated in milk chocolate — just ask Barack Obama. According to the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, back in 2008, while on the campaign trail in Seattle, Obama's lead fundraiser, Cynthia Stroum, introduced him to the smoked salted caramels sold by Fran's Chocolates. He's reportedly been hooked ever since.
What's not to love? Obama's favorite salted caramels are soft and buttery, enrobed in creamy chocolate, and then topped with sea salt that has been smoked over Welsh oak for a savory, crunchy finish. Salt is an iconic flavor-enhancer and, in caramel, it tempers the bitterness of the caramelized sugar while highlighting the sweetness and cutting through the fat from the butter. A kiss of smoke adds extra depth to this classic sweet treat. The salt takes on the flavor of the Welsh oak and gives the caramel a savory finish.
Fran's Chocolates ships nation-wide, as well as to Canada and Japan from January to November, so you can enjoy the same smoked salted caramels Obama loves at home. Want to get into the kitchen? Make your own salted caramel to amp up the flavor of your favorite fall treats.
Here's how to make your own salted caramel
Homemade salted caramel sauce is a fall staple. You can swirl it into brownies, drizzle it over ice cream, or use it to top baked apples. Or just eat it with a spoon — this is a judgment-free zone. It's an easy way to make dessert feel a little more fancy, but you've probably got everything you need to make it in your kitchen right now, meaning you're mere minutes away from a jar of homemade salted caramel sauce.
Combine brown sugar, salted butter, heavy cream, vanilla, and salt over medium-low heat, stirring until the sugar has fully dissolved. The butter and cream will keep your sauce soft and pourable, as well as help you avoid any burnt-sugar catastrophes. Allow your sauce to cool completely, then store it in the fridge for easy access.
Want to take your caramel sauce to the next level? Reach for smoked salt (smoking your own takes hours, which is the opposite of instant gratification), or turn to another flavor enhancer you've probably got in your fridge: miso. A total umami-bomb, miso will give your caramel an earthy, savory note that will have your guests wondering what your secret is — assuming, of course, that you decide to share your caramel sauce with friends before eating it all.