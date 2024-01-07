4-Ingredient Salted Caramel Fudge Recipe

This sweet and salty treat is so delicious you may not end up with leftovers: Chances are if you leave a plate out at a dinner party, you won't have much to put away. However, if you are preparing a stash for yourself, you'll be glad to know that it retains its freshness very well. "One of the best things about this fudge is that it will keep in the fridge for up to 3 weeks if you store it in an airtight container," Morone remarks and adds, "So whenever you have a hankering for fudge you can take out a piece or two and eat it."

If your timeline is longer or you want to make it in advance, "You could also freeze it for up to 3 months." Just make sure to seal it properly to maintain optimal freshness. Its longer shelf-life also makes it a great option for gifting. Just prepare sealed packages for loved ones and you won't have to worry about the fudge spoiling anytime soon.