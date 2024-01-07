4-Ingredient Salted Caramel Fudge Recipe
If you have a sweet tooth, chances are you're a fan of fudge. The sugary melt-in-your-mouth treat is an absolute favorite among dessert lovers and with good reason. Aside from its ease of serving (just pop a square into your mouth, no utensils required), fudge can be customized to suit your specific tastes. Whether you're all about classic chocolate fudge or prefer a marbled swirl or a salty-and-sweet peanut butter variety, there's sure to be a flavor you enjoy.
Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone shares this 4-ingredient salted caramel fudge recipe that offers a salty twist on the classic recipe. "This is a great treat because it's super easy to make and really delicious," she comments. "There are only a few ingredients, and it only takes about 5 minutes of active time to make." If you're craving something sweet that's simple to make look no further. As Morone says, "This is a good dessert or snack anytime you want a smooth, creamy sweet treat with just a hint of salt."
Gather the ingredients for this 4-ingredient salted caramel fudge
For this recipe, pick up a can of sweetened condensed milk, packaged soft caramels, white chocolate chips, and flaky sea salt.
Step 1: Prep the pan
Line an 8x8-inch baking pan with foil and lightly grease with nonstick cooking spray.
Step 2: Combine condensed milk and caramels
Add the sweetened condensed milk and caramels to a medium saucepan.
Step 3: Stir to melt the caramels
Heat on medium-low, stirring often, until the caramels have melted and the mixture is smooth.
Step 4: Add the chocolate and stir
Turn off the heat and add the white chocolate chips to the saucepan. Stir until the chocolate is completely melted.
Step 5: Add the salt
Stir in the flaky sea salt until combined.
Step 6: Spread the fudge into the prepared pan
Spread the fudge mixture evenly into the prepared pan.
Step 7: Chill the fudge
Top with additional flaky sea salt if desired. Chill in the fridge until totally set, 2-3 hours.
Step 8: Cut the fudge and serve
Remove the fudge from the pan, cut into squares and serve.
How should you store 4-ingredient salted caramel fudge?
This sweet and salty treat is so delicious you may not end up with leftovers: Chances are if you leave a plate out at a dinner party, you won't have much to put away. However, if you are preparing a stash for yourself, you'll be glad to know that it retains its freshness very well. "One of the best things about this fudge is that it will keep in the fridge for up to 3 weeks if you store it in an airtight container," Morone remarks and adds, "So whenever you have a hankering for fudge you can take out a piece or two and eat it."
If your timeline is longer or you want to make it in advance, "You could also freeze it for up to 3 months." Just make sure to seal it properly to maintain optimal freshness. Its longer shelf-life also makes it a great option for gifting. Just prepare sealed packages for loved ones and you won't have to worry about the fudge spoiling anytime soon.
How can you customize this 4-ingredient salted caramel fudge recipe?
This 4-ingredient salted caramel fudge offers a perfect balance of flavors and part of its appeal is its simplicity. Nevertheless, if you want to branch out and play with the flavor profile or appearance of the treat, you could try a few variations. "I haven't tried anything else on top, but I'm sure there could be some good options," Morone says and suggests, "Any kind of nut on the top would add a more complex flavor to the fudge. And something like mini M&M's could be a fun topping." Indeed, a sprinkling of crushed pecans or toasted almonds would add a pleasantly crunchy bite to this caramel fudge.
While you can experiment with various options to top the salted caramel, Morone doesn't necessarily recommend swapping white chocolate chips for milk or dark. "I use white chocolate in this recipe because it doesn't overpower the caramel flavor," she explains. Although she hasn't tried other options she comments, "I think it would mostly just end up tasting like plain chocolate fudge, but you can definitely try it." After all, any kind of chocolate goes well with a toasty caramel flavor and a hint of flaky salt.
- 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
- 2 (4.51-ounce) packages soft caramels
- 3 cups white chocolate chips
- 2 teaspoons flaky sea salt, plus more for topping
|Calories per Serving
|312
|Total Fat
|13.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|16.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|44.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.1 g
|Total Sugars
|42.8 g
|Sodium
|169.0 mg
|Protein
|4.6 g