Double Salted Caramel Cheesecake Recipe

Impressive, decadent, creamy, and irresistible — those are just a few words that describe this double salted caramel cheesecake, a recipe brought to us by developer Katie Rosenhouse. Any cheesecake or caramel lover knows that one bite of such a dessert will conjure up an entire vocabulary's worth of praise, and this recipe is no exception, doubling down on caramel goodness for the perfect sweet treat. "I'm a huge fan of salted caramel, so mixing a homemade version into a cheesecake batter and adding an extra drizzle on top is a total win for me," Rosenhouse tells us, aptly describing where the double caramel comes into play in this recipe.

Cheesecakes are somewhat notorious for being finicky desserts, requiring plenty of time to bake, rest at room temperature, and refrigerate until fully set. This caramel cheesecake recipe is undeniably a labor of love, but one that your party guests (or your family) will surely appreciate. Rosenhouse notes that this is the type of cheesecake that is tasty year-round, though something about the Biscoff crust and caramel-infused nature of the dessert does make it particularly well-suited for fall months: "It's sure to be a hit at Thanksgiving gatherings or dressed up with candy for a Halloween party."