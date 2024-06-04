How Salted Caramel And Ice Cream Became An Iconic Pairing

Whether you're drizzling salted caramel over vanilla ice cream or incorporating the two ingredients into a novel ice cream flavor, salted caramel and ice cream have become a beloved pairing. The path to this delicious duo is a brief yet interesting one, replete with resourceful French chocolatiers, food science, and modern techniques in ice-cream making.

Caramel is a simple blend of sugar, cream, and butter heated together to form the thick, burnt brown syrup we drizzle over ice cream. It's also a popular chocolate filling that chocolatiers have utilized since the 1800s. It was a French chocolatier named Henri Le Roux in 1977 who invented a salted caramel filling for his chocolates as a way to take advantage of the delicacies of his native Brittany, creating a new product that no other chocolate shop sold. Brittany's dairy industry was well-known for its salted butter, so Le Roux used salted butter and sugar to make his caramel. The results were an instant success, leading not only to more salted caramel products but also to salted chocolate bars, caramel corn, brownies, and even chocolate cookies.

Furthermore, advancements in technology and ice cream recipes have made it possible to turn salted caramel into an ice cream flavor. Until recently, ice cream has typically been served at below freezing temperatures, which hinder the detection of the salty flavor. However, now that ice cream is enjoyed at higher temperatures, we can taste the delicious duo in all of its glory.