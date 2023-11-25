Salted Caramel And Toasted White Chocolate Apple Bark Recipe
Satisfy your sweet cravings with this irresistible Salted Caramel and Toasted White Chocolate Apple Bark, created by recipe developer Tanika Douglas. At its heart, this dessert showcases the art of transforming white chocolate into a luscious, caramelized base. Douglas' method of toasting the chocolate brings out its rich, golden sweetness and caramel notes, providing a perfect canvas for this moreish treat.
But this bark isn't merely about chocolate It is further elevated with a medley of elements. Douglas says, "Crisp and salty pretzels add a delightful crunch, contrasting beautifully with the smoothness of the caramelized white chocolate. This contrast of textures creates a sensory experience that's nothing short of memorable." The addition of fresh, tart green apples injects a burst of vibrancy and tanginess, cutting through the sweetness with each bite. While the caramel bathing the apples, adds a lovely rich, sweetness and a soft chewiness. A finishing sprinkle of flaky sea salt ties everything together, enhancing the sweetness and creating a well-balanced flavor profile.
Allowing the bark to set in the refrigerator intensifies the flavors, resulting in a delightful treat that's worth the wait. This salted caramel and toasted white chocolate apple bark is decadent, delicious, and sure to become a true favorite.
Gather the ingredients for the salted caramel and toasted white chocolate apple bark
To create this delicious recipe, you will need five simple ingredients: white chocolate, pretzels, chewy caramel candies, green apples, and flaky sea salt. "While apple varieties can often be used interchangably in baking, the green apple in this recipe is incredibly important in providing a tart, fresh, green flavor that helps to balance the sweetness of the other ingredients," Douglas notes, adding, "Patting the apples dry to remove any excess moisture is also integral in ensuring a firm, crisp, chocolate bark."
What other toppings can I use to finish the chocolate bark?
If you're eager to switch up the toppings on your salted caramel and toasted white chocolate apple bark, there are a variety of tantalizing toppings that can add an different layer of flavor and texture. Douglas says, "A sprinkling chopped nuts like toasted almonds, pecans, or hazelnuts for a delightful crunch that contrasts beautifully with the smoothness of the bark. Alternatively, a dusting of finely shredded coconut can add a subtle tropical sweetness. For a burst of color and tanginess, dried cranberries or cherries can be scattered on top of the chocolate, for a sweet fruitiness."
She adds, "If you're feeling adventurous, a hint of finely grated citrus zest — such as orange or lemon — can lend a refreshing and aromatic touch" Lastly, a drizzle of dark chocolate over the finished bark can introduce a contrasting depth of flavor, complementing the sweetness of the white chocolate. Experimenting with these diverse toppings allows for endless creativity, ensuring each bite of the bark becomes a delightful surprise of flavors and textures.
How do I get ensure my caramelized white chocolate is smooth?
Caramelized white chocolate, while incredibly delicious, can often be daunting for home cooks. The toasting process brings out the caramelized flavors in the white chocolate, creating a deeply rich flavor, though it also results in a lumpy, grainy consistency which is not as palatable. Cooking the white chocolate slowly ensures it toasts evenly and doesn't burn, but the true secret to ensuring silky caramelized white chocolate is through blending it, resulting in a luxuriously smooth texture.
Through this process, the heat and agitation break down the caramelized particles, smoothing out any uneven textures and melding them into a uniform, creamy mixture. This meticulous blending transforms the once-grainy texture into a velvety, indulgent base that serves as the perfect canvas for the bark, ensuring every bite is a sumptuous, melt-in-your-mouth experience. And, contrasted with the crunchy pretzels and crisp apples, the smooth white chocolate will especially pop with each bite.
- 1 ½ pounds white chocolate, broken into pieces, divided
- 2 cups pretzels
- ¾ pound chewy caramel candies
- 2 green apples, cubed
- 1 teaspoon flaky sea salt
- Preheat the oven to 230 F.
- Add 1 ¼ pounds white chocolate into a large baking dish and place into the oven for 1 hour.
- Remove the chocolate from the oven every 10 minutes and stir with a spatula. Try to smooth out the lumps with each stir.
- Spoon caramelized white chocolate into a food processor and blend until creamy.
- Line a 10x15-inch tray with baking paper. Pour over the caramelized white chocolate and smooth out with a spoon.
- Top with the pretzels. Place into the fridge to set for 30 minutes.
- Place the apple cubes into a second large heatproof bowl. Remove excess moisture with paper towels.
- Place the caramels into a heatproof bowl.
- Place caramels into the microwave and cook for 15 seconds, then stir. Repeat the process until caramel is melted.
- Pour the caramel over the cubed apples. Stir through.
- Quickly spoon the caramel apples over the caramelized white chocolate. Smooth out. Place into the fridge to set for 30 minutes.
- Add the remaining ¼ pound white chocolate into a heatproof bowl. Place into the microwave for 30 seconds or until melted. Stir every 10 seconds.
- Drizzle the white chocolate over the caramelized white chocolate bark. Sprinkle with salt.
- Place bark into the fridge to set for 30 minutes.
- Remove bark from fridge and cut into wedges. Enjoy.
|Calories per Serving
|574
|Total Fat
|21.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|13.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|89.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.2 g
|Total Sugars
|55.6 g
|Sodium
|583.7 mg
|Protein
|8.5 g