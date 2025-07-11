Our Triple Chocolate Sponge Cake Recipe Is Rich And Fudgy

When it comes to delicious desserts, they don't come much more decadent than this rich and fudgy triple chocolate sponge cake. From the kitchen of Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, this cake is a real winner if you are looking to make an opulent, chocolatey statement, and it makes an ideal choice for birthdays, wedding anniversaries, or any time you want an excuse to celebrate.

While this cake definitely takes a little more effort, the results are well worth the time and care it asks for. The chocolate sponge is surprisingly light and tender, and the inclusion of yogurt in the cake batter helps to keep the crumb wonderfully moist. The thick buttercream filling is laced with just enough coffee to enhance the flavor of the chocolate without being noticeable itself, adding plenty of creamy richness without being too sweet. The top of this cake is smothered in white, milk, and dark chocolate, melted and then marbled together with the help of a clever hack involving a plastic soda bottle, and finished off with a little more frosting and a few sprinkles. So whether you are approaching a birthday for the chocolate-lover in your life, or just fancy something extra special, why not make this triple chocolate sponge cake recipe and indulge!