The Temperature Mistake That Makes Cake Batter Curdle

While baking is a fun and rewarding practice, there are a lot of little mistakes you can make in the process. One of these is curdling your cake batter, which means that the mixture has separated instead of emulsifying. You'll typically see little blobs of fat that have split from the rest of the mixture so that your batter will take on an uneven appearance. While curdled batter can produce a perfectly edible cake, the texture may not be ideal; it won't be consistent, and there may be dry patches throughout the cake. Luckily, preventing your batter from curdling is simple: Don't use cold ingredients.

Obviously, there are some cake ingredients — namely eggs and butter — that are usually kept cold prior to baking. However, butter cannot properly act as an emulsifier and keep the cake batter together if it's still cold from the fridge. Therefore, you should let it sit out and reach room temperature before incorporating it into the batter. Chunks in curdled batter are primarily bits of cold butter, so letting your butter get warmer prevents said chunks. However, avoid putting the butter in the microwave to speed up the process, as this can easily get it too hot so that it liquifies, or even explodes. The same advice goes for eggs, as cold eggs can stiffen up the butter and once again make it form chunks rather than a smooth batter. Take them out of the fridge for at least an hour before baking.