11 Unexpected Ingredients That Keep Your Cake Moist, According To Chefs

If you've ever taken a bite of dry and crumbly cake, you know how disappointing of an experience it can be. Not only does it make it difficult for the flavors to shine, but it can fall apart when you try to cut it. After all, a quality cake should have a moist texture, or crumb, that's soft and silky yet strong. It should also maintain this moisture while it's stored, which ensures you can enjoy tasty leftovers without sacrificing quality.

Fortunately, there are many unexpected ingredients you can add to keep your cake moist. These options go beyond adding an extra splash of liquid, which, depending on the type of cake you're making, might not always be the best idea. Instead, certain ingredients can improve the structure and consistency of your cake by interacting with other components, like flour, to better hydrate your batter.

To help us learn about the most surprising ingredients to use to prevent dry cakes, we consulted a few experts, including Keiry Palma, chef-instructor of pastry and baking arts at the Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) in New York City, Dawn M. DeStefano, chef-instructor of baking and pastry arts at the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, and Traci Weintraub, chef and the founder of Gracefully Fed, a meal-based delivery service and Los Angeles restaurant. Here are their suggestions for ingredients to try, as well as some tips for how to use them effectively.