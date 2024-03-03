Brown Sugar Is The Sweet Addition You Need For Moist Chocolate Cake

Ever find yourself craving chocolate cake but then feel disappointed when the cake comes out of the oven dry and crumbly? The addition of cocoa powder in chocolate cake batter can result in a drier cake rather than a perfectly moist one. The reason is that cocoa powder is a dry ingredient that soaks up the liquid from the batter like a sponge and, as a result, dries out the cake. There's a remedy for this, as one secret ingredient can make your homemade chocolate cakes delightfully moist. And that ingredient, which may already be in your pantry, is none other than brown sugar.

While brown sugar also absorbs moisture in the batter, it retains it during baking rather than drying out the cake like cocoa powder does. That's because brown sugar is more hygroscopic than white sugar, meaning it locks in moisture better. Out of the oven, your chocolate cake won't be crumbly or dry, and you may find that the cake retains its moisture for a longer length of time, thanks to the brown sugar. Since brown sugar moistens your baked goodies, try not to add extra wet ingredients, such as more oil, milk, or eggs. In the case of cookies, they may be chewier, spread more, and bake up thicker than usual. With cakes, they may be more soft and dense.