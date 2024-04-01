How Lemon Ricotta Cake Became An Italian Breakfast Staple

Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day, and at least 38% of Americans say their go-to breakfast involves some form of eggs. But Italians like to keep things sweet for this morning meal. Bombolone (which are filled donuts), ciambelle (which are cake-like donuts covered in sugar), and the cornetto (which is similar to a croissant) are all traditional sweet breakfast foods you might eat while in Italy. One of the most popular Italian breakfasts is a slice of lemon ricotta cake — check out our cranberry version for a spin on the recipe. According to Eater, the idea of eating cake for breakfast really caught on during the country's post-war boom and became the morning norm in the 1950s and 1960s.

Prior to the 1950s, an Italian breakfast was typically comprised of whatever leftovers might be in the fridge. It was more utilitarian than titillating for the taste buds. However, once ingredients became more accessible and affordable, that approach changed, as did the foods that people began eating. Today, a lemon ricotta cake is so mainstream that you can find it in both bakeries and supermarkets.