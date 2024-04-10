Ricotta Cheese Is Your Secret For An Ultra Moist Boxed Cake

Boxed cake mix is perfect for when you're craving a homemade cake but don't want to put in as much effort. Of course, when it comes from a box, it's not going to be quite as good, but there are plenty of ingredients to take your boxed cake mix to the next level. One of the best options? Add ricotta cheese.

We all know that the best cakes are super moist and tender — and ricotta is one way to ensure that your boxed cake achieves that texture. Further, the ricotta will help the cake stay moist and fresh-tasting for days after you make it. As for the taste, ricotta has a pretty mild flavor, so it won't overpower the other flavors of the cake; if anything, the subtle milky flavor of ricotta will give the cake a bit of a richer taste.

Pick out the best boxed cake mix you can get your hands on — this trick will work with any flavor — and start by following the instructions as normal. Then, add in ½ cup of full-fat ricotta cheese when the wet ingredients are called for. Finish by baking the cake according to the box's instructions. Finally, enjoy your ultra-moist cake.