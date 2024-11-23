The Non-Dairy Milks You Should Avoid For Baked Goods

These days, bakers have more options than ever, including many kinds of plant-based milks. But look carefully at the label. Once you've narrowed it down to soy, almond, oat, or another variety, you should also pay attention to what else has been added to the product, especially if you plan to bake with it. Sweetened and flavored milks are fine for drinking on their own, adding to cereal, or making shakes and smoothies. However, there are two reasons they're not ideal when it comes to baking.

The first issue is flavor. While vanilla tastes incredible, it's not so compatible with recipes like cream cheese cheddar biscuits or homemade sandwich bread, where a savory or neutral flavor is desired. If you want to make these dishes vegan, stick to unflavored plant milk instead. You might think it's okay to use vanilla-flavored plant milks in recipes that call for vanilla extract, but proceed with caution. It's possible to have too much of a good thing — even vanilla! But there's an even bigger functional problem that some flavored and sweetened plant milks may pose to your baking.