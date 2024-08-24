Why Adding Too Much Sugar Is A Huge Mistake When Baking A Cake

If you consider yourself an experienced baker, you can probably admit to having made your fair share of baking mistakes over the years. Reading "teaspoons" as "tablespoons," forgetting an ingredient entirely, or leaving a tray of cookies in the oven for just a few minutes too long are inevitable parts of the learning process. But one mistake that could particularly cost you when it comes to cakes is adding too much sugar — either intentionally or by accident.

Cakes are supposed to be sweet — that's totally understandable. But, if you load up on the sugar, and add a little extra for good measure, you could face a disastrous result when you slice into it. Sugar not only imparts a delicious taste to your baked goods, but it also impedes gluten structure in your cake. While this will keep your cake tender and soft, adding too much sugar to your recipe means your cake may fall apart and break more readily. That's bad news bears when you're trying your hand at a chocolate layer cake. Besides this, adding too much sugar to the sponge may also cause it to come out too wet due to the sugar's moisture content and give it a denser, heavier consistency.