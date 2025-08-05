How To Serve Caviar Like You Know What You're Doing

The first thing to keep in mind is when your event is and how many people will be attending. Chef Shaun Heggart recommends that each guest be allotted at least 50 grams to enjoy. However, some connoisseurs, like himself, can gobble up 75-100 grams in one sitting, and he's even seen some revelers polish off 250 grams.

When I asked Heggart which was the best caviar to buy, he didn't single out a specific type — like beluga, or kaluga, or the one perhaps perfect for beginners — osetra. Instead, he impressed upon the importance of quality sourcing, and the key is that the caviar has spent the least amount of time possible from harvesting to being packed in a tin can. He noted, "The reality of it is it [caviar] should have a firm bite to it, not too much of a pop. It should be creamy, nutty. It shouldn't taste fishy, and it shouldn't be salty. It should be quite refined in the way that it's on your palate. More importantly, it should taste fresh. I think the one thing is that if the caviar is very fresh, it's too firm. If it's too mature, it's very sticky and sloppy."

No need to buy your caviar too far in advance, as you want to keep things as fresh as possible. Don't even think about putting it in the freezer, as it will lose some of its quality once it thaws. While not many of us are going to have a special fridge like Heggart to store our caviar in at 2 degrees Celsius (about 35.6 degrees Fahrenheit), a regular well-chilled fridge at home will do.