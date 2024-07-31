Can You Find Good Caviar On A Budget? We Asked An Expert

It's best to reframe your concept of budget-friendly when shopping for caviar. But if you'd like to sample this luxury dish without breaking the bank, Tasting Table spoke to an expert about how to find good quality products with minimal spending. Matt Baker is the executive chef and owner of Gravitas, a New American fine dining establishment in Washington D.C.'s Ivy City neighborhood.

Baker is keen to instantly temper expectations. He explains, "While 'caviar' and 'budget' are not often used in the same sentence, there are options that are approachable in price." He keeps his advice practical: "First, look for reputable brands and good producers. Second, the location where the caviar is sourced is important (preferably the Black Sea or China). Finally, when inspecting the caviar, look for eggs with a nice, defined exterior that doesn't appear soft." Finding good products on a budget inevitably involves some shopping around — it's not a process to rush.

There's also ethical caviar to consider: harvesting eggs through a massaging process without killing the sturgeon. Part of what makes caviar so expensive is that fish are endangered, with the scarcity driving the product's value. It isn't just a question of morals, though. Ethical extraction avoids having remnants of fish remains (like blood vessels and meat) stick to your caviar and facilitates a more natural preservation process. Look at the price tag, but don't cheat yourself of quality products by swaying towards the lowest offer.