Uchi's Kalgua Caviar Sushi May Be LA's Most Luxurious Bite

We're big sushi fans over here. It doesn't matter if it's a California roll, two pieces of nigiri sushi, or plain sashimi. If fish, rice, or seaweed are involved, we're all in. So, when we heard that a new sushi restaurant in Los Angeles was putting its own unique twist on the delicacy, we were very excited. And after tasting this special bite, we can't wait to go back.

Right in the heart of Los Angeles, Uchi West Hollywood takes Japanese cuisine and turns it on its head. With unusual tastings and seasonal omakase, this is the place to go when you're in the mood for sushi but want something a little more unusual than rainbow rolls and unagi. Chef Tyson Cole delivers by having two menus: One that's the core offering complete with signature, mainstay dishes, and a seasonal menu that Cole tells us "changes almost daily based on what's available to us."

That seasonal menu is where you can find Uchi's newest sushi twist: caviar sushi. Officially called Kaluga gunkan, this $32 piece of sushi replaces the typical slice of fish with a scoop of caviar and then wraps it in seaweed and rice for a bite that's out of this world. A bite that Cole says epitomizes "what Uchi is all about. The amazing stuff you've had before that you can get every time, but the daily stuff too that's fun and exciting."