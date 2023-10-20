The Differences That Set Fake Caviar Apart From The Real Deal

From the shell spoon to a bump off the wrist, caviar is a luxury food item for gastronomic history. Not a fan? There's probably a good chance that you've never had the real thing — even if the packaging said otherwise.

Caviar has been infamously mislabeled for decades. Now, the USDA regulates caviar labeling and manufacturing to ensure authenticity, and quality standards and consistently high demand keep the prices sharp. But selling fake caviar advertised as the real thing is often a sneaky marketing tactic from retailers, as the high price tag that real caviar necessitates scares off many buyers.

But don't get it twisted: When we say "fake caviar," we aren't talking about sturgeon or roe. We mean the totally non-roe substitute made from produce like fruits, veggies, or fungi. It's often altered and flavored with herbs and spices to mimic the taste, texture, and appearance of real caviar, and some imitations do a pretty convincing job with a hefty price tag to match. But if you're going to shell out, make sure you're shelling out for the real deal.

Pro tip: If the packaging simply says "caviar," it has to come from sturgeon. If it's any other product, it must be specified as such. But separating the roe from the faux can be especially tough to differentiate when you're purchasing caviar from online retailers. How can you be sure what you're getting?