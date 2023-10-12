Eric Ripert's Favorite Way To Enjoy Caviar Is Beautifully Basic

Eric Ripert is one of the most celebrated chefs of the modern era. More specifically, he is one of the most celebrated chefs who focuses mainly on seafood. Thus, it makes sense that he has a strong stance on how caviar and other fish roe (aka eggs) should be served. Much like the seafood he serves at his Michelin-starred restaurant Le Bernardin, the idea is to let the simple beauty of the ingredient shine through without too much fussy ornamentation.

Caviar is often accompanied by a host of bold and starchy pairings, including blinis, cornichons, hard-boiled eggs, dill, capers, and onions. While these items certainly pair well with the burst of salt and umami that fish eggs deliver, they can, at times, serve to obscure the delicate flavor of the roe. That's why Ripert opts for a more reserved approach when serving caviar.

His preference is for caviar to have but one accoutrement, if any. A simple dollop of crème fraîche — or none at all — is how he preserves the beautiful brininess of caviar, Ripert explains in his cookbook "Seafood Simple." Further, he notes, cooking caviar and other roe is a task to be undertaken with great care. Much like with poultry eggs, a little bit of heat goes a long way, and can result in fish eggs that become hard and overly salty.