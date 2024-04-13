The Chef-Approved Way To Give Fried Chicken A Classy Upgrade

To pair fried chicken with caviar, first you need to know the difference between roe and caviar: Roe refers to unfertilized eggs harvested from any marine animal, while caviar refers to unfertilized eggs harvested from sturgeon fish. When it comes to elevating fried chicken, you don't need to stick to caviar specifically. In fact, Bodell recommends opting for trout roe.

Bodell explains that it has a "subtle flavor profile and mild brininess. The simplicity of the flavors make it easy to combine with fried chicken that might have some more intense and unique seasonings or sauces." Additionally, the orange color of trout roe ensures that the plate has an eye-catching visual appeal. One more bonus of trout roe? According to Bodell, it's often more affordable than other roe options — and we all know that caviar is quite pricey.

Overall, if you don't go with trout roe, Bodell highly recommends choosing a roe with a milder flavor so that the roe doesn't take attention away from the fried chicken. Bodell says, "I always find that simplicity is key with this particular pairing because of how flavorful each component is. Stick to basic preparations for both to allow their natural flavors to shine on their own and in unison." Finally, if you're going to pair fried chicken with roe, make sure not to go overboard on the sauce — it may clash with or overpower the roe.