How Champagne And Caviar Became A Symbol Of Decadence

The marriage of caviar and champagne isn't just about luxury. The combination of flavors and textures is a match made in gastronomic heaven, as the rich, oily mouthfeel of caviar is kept in check by bright, bubbly sips of champagne. The duo makes for a fresh, effervescent serving that has come to define luxurious merriment and celebration.

Prehistoric humans ate fish eggs, and carp roe was salted and eaten long before Mongol rulers dined on salted roe of sturgeon. Even Aristotle wrote about caviar and roe in the 4th century B.C., noting that sturgeon eggs found their way onto banquet tables at raucous events. Persian nomads, too, feasted upon sturgeon roe harvested from the Caspian Sea, and Persian and Russian nobility not only savored the buttery notes of caviar but offered the delicacy to special visitors and envoys. Sturgeon roe eggs became called khavyar, a Turkish term meaning strength and power.

Appropriately, the association of caviar with the upper class wasn't always accurate, according to food writer and caviar expert Inga Saffron. While writing her book "Caviar: The Strange History and Uncertain Future of the World's Most Coveted Delicacy," Saffron discovered that caviar was once food for those who couldn't afford sturgeon meat and was a staple part of the Russian diet. When Russians fled to France after the Bolshevik Revolution, their taste for caviar came with them, and those with means discovered that serving caviar with fine champagne made for a delicious pairing.