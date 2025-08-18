8 Best Costco Snacks For A Movie Night At Home
Going out to the movies used to be a big part of life. You'd venture out with family or meet up with friends and grab some sort of snack, whether that was popcorn, soda, candy, or any of the other options out there. Then you were off to enjoy your movie (shout-out if you like the pre-film commercials). If you're anything like me, you likely have a collection of ticket stubs, too. Going to the movies is more of a special occasion these days because there are so many films to watch on streaming services and for rent on said services; it's easier than ever to watch a movie, two, or three straight from your couch.
On those instances when you're having an at-home movie night, I compiled some of the best Costco snacks you should stock up on. Although the wholesaler is known for its gargantuan bulk products, you don't have to worry about anything going to waste. A lot of these are individual servings, allowing you to put out as much or as little as needed for your movie night, likely leaving you with some leftovers for your next movie night, packed lunch, or snack craving. I picked these items based on taste, versatility, and my personal experience having tried them. I also wanted to select a range of items such as hot, cold, frozen, sweet, salty, and tangy to appeal to a range of taste buds.
Pirate's Booty aged white cheddar snack
Get all your popcorn and popped corn-associated snacks at Costco. They are perfect to keep on hand when you want to partake in a classic movie night snack. I picked up the Pirate's Booty aged white cheddar snack, which is a baked rice and corn puff munchie. The cheesy flavor is savory, but the corniness is still at the forefront. These are light, airy, and an excellent alternative to popcorn when you don't want to have kernels stuck in your teeth for the duration of the film.
However, the wholesale retailer also sells actual popcorn, like Skinny Pop organic popcorn or microwave movie theater butter-flavored popcorn. While the latter is more akin to the classic theater snack, there's no way my small family is going to finish 44 3.3-ounce popcorn packs, even with friends over for a movie marathon. For comparison, the Skinny Pop pack is a 28-count, weighing in at 0.65 ounces per packet, while Pirate's Booty aged white cheddar snack is a 40-count at 0.5-ounce each, making the latter more manageable. What you get depends on the flavor, quantity, and variety that you want to get. I've tried all three at some point or another. Your Costco may even have the SkinnyPop variety pack with original, white cheddar, and kettle corn flavors. Try setting up a popcorn bar to spice up your night and make it memorable.
Nabisco cookies and crackers variety pack
When you want a variety pack that hits sweet and salty notes, then there's little better than a Nabisco cookies and crackers box with 40 different baggies of treats. It's strangely uneven, with six mini Nilla Wafers, eight Nutter Butter bites peanut butter sandwich cookies, eight Ritz Bits cracker cheese sandwiches, and nine Oreo mini chocolate sandwich cookies, and nine mini Chips Ahoy! cookies. But this is likely organized by popularity. This is a stupendous snack to put out for guests to nosh on as desired.
They're small enough that movie-watchers might have a couple of packets or enjoy one with plenty of room for other snacks. You could opt to open a few packs to place on a serving tray for people to snack on that way; this is ideal if you don't want to constantly hear the rustling of opening the baggies, as they can be relatively noisy during a quiet part of the movie. You'll likely have quite a few leftovers for your next movie night with friends. I like the range of items, perfect for when you can't decide between something cheesy, peanut buttery, chocolatey, or 'nilla-y. The Oreos are my top pick because they have the memorable flavor we know and love, but they're extra tiny and cute.
Busseto California Snackin' bite-size salami and provolone cheese
When you want a bit of protein as part of your movie party platter, you must purchase the Busseto California Snackin' bite-size salami and provolone cheese. It comes with eight packs of cubed provolone and salami coins. One 100-calorie portion offers 8 grams of protein. This is a tasty blend of creamy, fatty, and salty flavors — the perfect way to break up the sweet aftertaste of mini Oreos and Chips Ahoy! cookies. The salami is extremely savory, so keep a glass of water or perhaps some soda nearby to wash it down. The meat is slightly chewy, so you can enjoy it for a few bites before swallowing. The cheese is rich and easy to devour — even my toddler loves the provolone cubes.
These are a wonderful option to nibble on or serve in place of a platter for guests to snack on. They're pretty rich, so you don't have to eat much to feel satisfied. Costco has a couple of other meat and cheese packs if you prefer a different profile. I've had the King Cheese Spirella rolled minis and like the mix of mozzarella cheese with the prosciutto or soppressata. They're also pre-rolled and convenient to eat. No matter what you end up getting, the packs work well with other snack foods like popcorn, potato chips, veggies, or crackers. Open them ahead of time because I found them hard to open. Despite the tear-away corner, I still ended up stabbing them with a knife to rip the plastic.
Sabatasso's pizza singles variety pack
Flatbread is something you might come across in fancier and newer theaters that serve food. It's one of the best movie snacks because it's more filling than your average popcorn. Bring the theater to your living room with the Sabatasso's pizza singles. One pack contains 12 personal-sized pies — six pepperoni and six cheese. You can find it in the freezer aisle alongside other Costco pizzas. This is, however, the most "snacky" of Costco's frozen pizzas because of its small size. Costco also sells larger, multipacks of pizzas, which isn't really what we're looking for.
These pizzas are marvelously cheesy with a crisp exterior crust and light acidity from the tomato sauce. Simply cook a few, cut them into quarters (or strips for a more flatbread-y vibe), and serve to guests. They are small enough to be snacky and are perfect for film-watching. I'd recommend putting out two pizzas for every three guests, just to leave room for the rest of the goodies on your grazing table. Follow the cooking directions to a tee and immediately take them out of the oven so they don't overcook. I made this mistake the first time I baked them, and they were quite dry and crisp. Make a protein-packed ranch dip to drizzle over the teensy pizzas for extra dimension and protein.
Fruit Riot! frozen sour mixed grapes
If all the meats and carbs feel heavy then the bold, sweet, and mostly tart Fruit Riot! frozen grapes are a must-have. These are incredibly refreshing, with an icy bite and mouth-puckering coating This Costco find comes in a 20-ounce bag with three flavors: mixed berry, green apple, and lemon lime. They're all mixed together, but you can identify them by color if you want to. The flavor difference is negligible; it's only noticeable if you sit there and try to identify it.
Since these are meant to be frozen only bring them out when you are ready to eat them — perhaps right at the moment when you sense a jump scare coming in that horror flick and need a little something to distract you. The sizing varies greatly, as some grapes are quite large and others are small; this also alters the eating experience. But they're all a delight to eat. I found them sour but not eye-watering, unless you happen to get a particularly large clump of the sour candy coating. I thoroughly enjoyed these because the citric acid is genuinely sour, compared to sour gummies that are mainly sweet with only a faint hint of sourness. I'd love to try other Fruit Riot! products, like the spicy mango chili lime, which made it to the top of the list in our Fruit Riot! ranking.
Tru Fru frozen white and milk chocolate strawberries
For something candy-esque, I must suggest the Tru Fru frozen white and milk chocolate strawberries. They would be particularly delightful for a date night movie evening at home. They have the allure of chocolate-covered strawberries, but bring a couple of unique components into the mix. First, they are frozen, which gives them a firmer, icier texture than your average chocolate strawberry can bring. Each bag contains 20 ounces of halved strawberries coated in white and milk chocolate for a layered effect, which makes them different from standard chocolate-covered strawberries.
They are wonderful to eat straight from the freezer for a cold movie snack, and were also genuinely amazing when I left them out for 10 minutes to soften. They didn't melt by any means but they weren't as firm or cold either. This might be a good option if you have sensitive teeth but still want to partake in the frozen Tru Fru snacking party. If you desire more bite-sized morsels, try quartering the pieces. Stock up on the Kirkland whipped cream to spritz on top of your berries for an even more decadent treat. Costco also sells dried strawberry Tru Fru covered in dark chocolate, so you have to check your local warehouse to see what's available, as one or the other may be out of stock.
Fresh cut fruit bowl
You might want to offer a palate cleanser in between the hot and cheesy pizza, fatty salami and provolone bites, and tart frozen grapes. Costco's fresh-cut fruit bowl is the perfect choice when you want to add a rejuvenating snack to your movie night rotation. Everything is pre-cut and ready for you to enjoy. You don't have to prep a monster-sized cantaloupe or spiky pineapple to get the job done — even if there are approachable hacks to cutting pineapple, sometimes you want to eliminate extra work. What's included in the bowl varies. For example, the photo on the Costco website shows strawberries, cantaloupe, honeydew melon, pineapple, and grapes, but mine did not include any strawberries.
Either way, you'll get 3 pounds of fresh fruit to snack on. Some pieces are ridiculously large — particularly the melon — so it might be beneficial to cut them into slightly smaller pieces just so guests can eat them easily. Pair these with the Tru Fru strawberries for a sugary treat combination, or try them with the Fruit Riot! for a sweet and acerbic pairing. Alternatively, or additionally, you could get the pre-cut veggie platter at Costco, but mine was out at the time. Otherwise, I would've gotten that as another refreshing snack option that pairs well with dip.
Chips and dip
There are a bunch of classic and interesting chip and dip combos that will tickle your taste buds, from staples like potato chips with French onion di, to pita chips with hummus. Costco has a notoriously hefty selection in its aisles. Generally, dips are located in the refrigerated section, while non-refrigerated options are found within the aisles. Sometimes they come in large tubs, and other times they're in individual portions. You can get hummus, guacamole, ranch, artichoke and jalapeño dip, salsa, and more.
Chips are a bit more spread out. Sometimes you can find them in the front near the cash registers, or hidden in the aisles themselves. There are several chip options, whether you prefer a large bag or pre-portioned baggies. There's classic Lay's, kettle chips, flavored options, tortilla chips, and more.
I opted for the 2-pound bag of Kirkland Signature Kettle Himalayan salt potato chips, deemed a top option in our Costco salty snack ranking due to their versatility, delightful crunch, and salty profile — and I have to agree, which is why I got them in the first place. I paired the crisp potato pieces with the Kirkland Signature organic hummus, which comes in a 20-pack of individual servings. You might be thinking it seems like a funky combo, but this vegan and gluten-free snack duo is quite delicious. The Costco hummus is rich and creamy, thanks to the tahini and sunflower oil, and pairs well with the salty ridges of the chip.
Methodology
I'm a loyal Costco member, and I've tried many of these items before. I vetted products that would be similar to options available at a movie theater or snacky enough that you would want to eat while watching a movie at home. The convenience of an at-home film night is that you have more flexibility in the type of food that you eat. You aren't stuck with popcorn and candy as the main options.
Each included product is small enough to be deemed a snack and many of the foods go well together. I picked products that taste good, can be used in a variety of ways, or could be paired with other elements on your snack table. I also made sure to include things that hit different palates and dietary needs, such as sweet, salty, vegan, gluten-free, meaty, frozen, hot, and more. No matter what snack combination you're feeling for your movie marathon evening with family and friends, you'll be able to find the components at Costco.