8 Best Costco Snacks For A Movie Night At Home

Going out to the movies used to be a big part of life. You'd venture out with family or meet up with friends and grab some sort of snack, whether that was popcorn, soda, candy, or any of the other options out there. Then you were off to enjoy your movie (shout-out if you like the pre-film commercials). If you're anything like me, you likely have a collection of ticket stubs, too. Going to the movies is more of a special occasion these days because there are so many films to watch on streaming services and for rent on said services; it's easier than ever to watch a movie, two, or three straight from your couch.

On those instances when you're having an at-home movie night, I compiled some of the best Costco snacks you should stock up on. Although the wholesaler is known for its gargantuan bulk products, you don't have to worry about anything going to waste. A lot of these are individual servings, allowing you to put out as much or as little as needed for your movie night, likely leaving you with some leftovers for your next movie night, packed lunch, or snack craving. I picked these items based on taste, versatility, and my personal experience having tried them. I also wanted to select a range of items such as hot, cold, frozen, sweet, salty, and tangy to appeal to a range of taste buds.