We Tried 7 Fruit Riot! Flavors And Ranked Them Worst To Best

I love watermelon-flavored everything, so when Fruit Riot watermelon caught my eye in a grocery freezer endcap, I became very curious as to what it was. Little did I know I had just stumbled upon a viral sensation that I've been missing for over a year!

Fruit Riot is frozen fruit, generally splashed with lemon juice as part of its sour candy coating. If you've never heard of the brand, it could be because these viral products have been flying off the shelves since they were first introduced. With just a quick Google search, you will find fans across Canada and the U.S. clambering for these frozen treats, touting their praises, and even creating copycat recipes for those who just can't find them.

But are the fruits worth all the hype or just for sheer shock value? That's what I put my sights on solving. I knew I would be ranking these frozen fruits based on what I both did and didn't want. Something painfully puckering with no flavor value would immediately be ranked lower. Frozen fruit that was multi-dimensional — playful, juicy, flavorful, and sour without locking my jaws — would rank higher. With this in mind, I went looking for every Fruit Riot flavor I could get my hands on. And keeping these categories in mind, I've put them in their respective places of satisfaction.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.