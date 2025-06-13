You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make DIY Candy Grapes That Rival Nerds Clusters

If you're a fan of Nerds Gummy Clusters, you're not alone. According to the New York Times, after the hard-working candy scientists at Nerds headquarters came up with the idea for Nerds Gummy Clusters back in 2018, company profits went from $40 million to $800 million in just six years. They are a perfect mix of sweet, tangy, crunchy, and chewy. Making them at home doesn't seem that easy, but leave it to TikTok to come up with a way to DIY them that only requires grapes coated in melted gummies and some Nerds candies to roll them in.

If there is one thing TikTok is known for these days, it's creative food hacks and viral recipes. The short-form content lends itself perfectly to fun tips that anyone can follow at home in minutes. This recipe keeps the Nerds and the gummy candy right where you want them. The grape is there to give the whole thing structure as well as a pop of juicy flavor that store-bought Nerds Gummy Clusters don't have. You can also try this soda machine grape hack first to see what happens.

Gummy candies are normally formed with molds. Modern production often uses silicone, but traditional production relied on starch molds. That would add a lot of extra steps at home. The use of the grape here eliminates the need for molding by giving you a shape to build on. It's easy, ingenious, and delicious.