DIY Nerds Clusters Taste Like The Real Thing And Only Require 2 Ingredients

The only Nerds experience better than pouring the loose candy into your mouth straight from the carton is munching on the brand's sweet, chewy Gummy Clusters. But while it's pretty common to see the former in the candy section of grocery and corner stores, it can be tricky to track down the latter. Luckily, you can easily make copycat Nerds clusters at home — and you only need two easy-to-find ingredients to do it. You'll want to buy cartons of your favorite Nerds flavors, of course, along with a few packages (or one big one) of gummy bears (aka our favorite in a ranking of 50 classic Halloween candies) that will serve as the chewy centers, thanks to the gelatin within them that makes them flexible.

First, spread the loose candy in an even layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Then, microwave 2 cups of gummy bears for a minute and a half to two minutes, or until they're mostly melted — and if they're not all the way there, just stir until the mixture is smooth. Once you coat balls of melted gummy bears with Nerds on all sides, toss your sheet in the fridge for a couple hours. You'll end up with tons of little clusters that will stretch and taste just like the real thing.