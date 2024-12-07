12 Best Viral Recipes From TikTok In 2024

With 2024 coming to a close, it's time to reflect on another year of mouthwatering viral TikTok recipes. And what a year it was! From the simple to the decadent, the weird and the wonderful, TikTok recipes always seem to deliver on their ability to turn everyday ingredients into something epic — and foodies have truly been taking their creativity to new levels.

If you're in the mood for a fresh and flavorful salad, an indulgent treat, or a full-on weekend experiment, you can always rely on TikTok for some inspiration. Often, creators are proposing food combinations that sound downright wild but somehow work remarkably well. In other cases, it's a matter of giving a classic recipe a simple twist to make it extra special. But best of all, these delicious ideas tend to be extremely approachable and easy to recreate at home.

To help you find your next kitchen creation, we've rounded up the best recipes that have taken TikTok by storm this year. They've been whipped up again and again by various different creators on the app, and earned the seal of approval from many avid TikTok scrollers who've tried them out at home. There's everything from gooey air-fried cookies to the controversial combo that is cola and pickle juice, so let's take a look back at the biggest viral hits of 2024.

