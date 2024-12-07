12 Best Viral Recipes From TikTok In 2024
With 2024 coming to a close, it's time to reflect on another year of mouthwatering viral TikTok recipes. And what a year it was! From the simple to the decadent, the weird and the wonderful, TikTok recipes always seem to deliver on their ability to turn everyday ingredients into something epic — and foodies have truly been taking their creativity to new levels.
If you're in the mood for a fresh and flavorful salad, an indulgent treat, or a full-on weekend experiment, you can always rely on TikTok for some inspiration. Often, creators are proposing food combinations that sound downright wild but somehow work remarkably well. In other cases, it's a matter of giving a classic recipe a simple twist to make it extra special. But best of all, these delicious ideas tend to be extremely approachable and easy to recreate at home.
To help you find your next kitchen creation, we've rounded up the best recipes that have taken TikTok by storm this year. They've been whipped up again and again by various different creators on the app, and earned the seal of approval from many avid TikTok scrollers who've tried them out at home. There's everything from gooey air-fried cookies to the controversial combo that is cola and pickle juice, so let's take a look back at the biggest viral hits of 2024.
Cucumber salad
Refreshing, crunchy, and endlessly customizable, it's safe to say that cucumber salad has had TikTok foodies hooked. With so many different ways to customize it, this seemingly simple side dish can in fact be packed full of delicious savory flavors.
The cucumber salad concept first went viral when TikToker Logan Moffitt shared a video captioned "best way to eat an entire cucumber," which now has over 15 million views. First, he thinly slices a whole cucumber, using a mandoline for that perfect uniformity. The slices are added to a plastic tub, along with soy sauce, fish sauce, MSG, sesame oil, grated garlic, chopped green onions, and sesame seeds. Then, he secures the tub with a lid and shakes everything well to combine the ingredients. The result is perfectly crisp cucumbers infused with heaps of amazing umami flavor, and Moffitt fully condones eating the entire tubful in one sitting.
Since that first video took off, Moffitt has created various takes on the original recipe, combining the sliced cucumber with other ingredients like smoked salmon and cream cheese, thousand island dressing, and even peanut butter. No matter the variation, his videos are always a hit, with the cucumber offering the perfect canvas to soak up whichever flavors you're in the mood for. There's always the option to add a protein boost to the salad, too, perhaps in the form of shredded chicken, bacon, egg, or tuna.
Candied cranberries
In the 2024 holiday season, candied cranberries have been popping up again and again on our TikTok feeds. They're the ultimate sweet-tart, bite-sized creation that's perfect for everything from snacking to garnishing festive drinks and desserts.
@cookiterica
⭐️YOU NEED THESE CANDIED CRANBERRIES IMMEDIATELY!! ⭐️ This is my Russian grandmothers recipe, Lillian approved! #holidayrecipes #easyrecipe #thanksgiving #4ingredients #christmas #holiday #cranberries #motherdaughter #familyrecipe
First, fresh cranberries are soaked in fruit juice overnight, such as pineapple, mango, or orange juice, to infuse them with extra flavor. Sometimes, soda, prosecco, or apple cider is added into the mix, too. Then, the berries are drained and rolled in powdered sugar. You can also opt to shake the two ingredients together in a lidded container. Finally, the coated cranberries are briefly dried out in the oven, chilled in the fridge, and then they're ready to enjoy. The process is simple but effective, with countless creators seen replicating the recipe and delighting at the satisfying crunch as they pop these sweet little morsels into their mouths.
Though you could totally whip up a batch for snacking purposes alone, candied cranberries also make the perfect decoration for so many classic festive dishes. They can add an elegant touch to charcuterie boards, jazz up a cocktail, or turn a simple holiday cake into a stunning centerpiece. Thanks to their natural tartness, they offer the perfect balance when paired with sweet desserts or creamy cheeses.
Cookie croissant
TikTok's obsession with hybrid desserts, such as pecan pie brownies and apple pie cookies, has well and truly continued in 2024. And this time, the cookie croissant is the latest treat to steal the spotlight. This mashup combines the buttery flakiness of a croissant with the moreish sweetness of a chocolate chip cookie, creating a unique dessert (or even an indulgent breakfast) that's impossible to resist.
The recipe starts with store-bought croissants, which are sliced in half and stuffed with chocolate chip cookie dough. You can opt for some homemade cookie dough, or simply grab a store-bought version to make things hassle-free. Just add the flattened layer of unbaked cookie goodness to the middle of the croissant and put the top half back on. You can also add an extra piece of dough on top if desired. Bake your cookie croissant until the croissant is golden and crisp, and enjoy the satisfaction of biting into that rich, flaky pastry with a chocolatey molten cookie center.
You can absolutely take this cookie croissant recipe one step further, too, by drizzling over some melted chocolate, or dusting a little powdered sugar on top when they're fresh out of the oven. Experimenting with different add-ins for the cookie dough filling is also a great idea — think peanut butter chips, white chocolate chips, chopped nuts, or toffee bits.
Watermelon sandwich
Believe it or not, the watermelon sandwich is a rather retro recipe, and the idea to place creamy and crunchy ingredients between two slices of watermelon in fact dates back to the 1940s. However, through the power of TikTok, this recipe became the sensation of the 2024 summer season. It's an unexpectedly delicious creation that combines sweet, juicy watermelon with savory fillings.
This viral TikTok recipe certainly redefines what a sandwich can be, with plenty of room to get creative with the fillings. The base is, of course, thick slices of watermelon, cut into "bread" shapes. Creators layer the watermelon slices with the toppings of choice, and this is where things get fun. Popular combos include mozzarella, tomato, basil, and balsamic glaze for a Caprese vibe, or creamy feta, fresh arugula, and thinly sliced beef. Get that perfect balance of sweet, savory, and tangy flavors, and you've got a fresh and tasty dish that's naturally gluten-free and packed with hydration. Plus, with that beautiful vibrant red color, it's just begging to be photographed.
For plant-based foodies, there are plenty of alternatives. Create a vegan version by using spreads like hummus or cashew cream, paired with crunchy veggies like cucumber and tomatoes. Or, to turn the watermelon sandwich into a healthy dessert option, fill it with nut butter and a sprinkling of granola.
Pickle juice cola
One of the boldest trends of 2024, pickle juice cola is a recipe that's captured the curiosity of adventurous taste buds across TikTok and beyond. As the name would suggest, this drink combines two unlikely flavors — the tangy brine from a jar of pickles and classic, fizzy cola. The combination grew in popularity after singer Dua Lipa shared a video of herself drinking this unconventional pairing, with reactions from viewers ranging from intrigued to disgusted.
The recipe is as simple as it gets. Take your favorite cola, pour some into a glass, then add a splash (or more, depending on your taste) of pickle juice. Lipa also adds a few pickled jalapeños and a little of their juice into the mix for a slight spicy kick — but you can omit this if preferred. Stir gently, and you're ready for the taste test. You should find that the briny, salty tang of the pickle juice works to balance out the cola's sweetness, rather than overpowering it completely, creating a surprisingly enjoyable refreshment. Other add-ins are welcome here, too, with creators incorporating hot honey and tequila, amongst others.
Cola isn't the only drink that pickle juice can enhance, either. It's actually a popular ingredient in many cocktails, such as the gin and sake-based Fisherman's Folly, and the dill pickle martini — a simple mixture of vodka and pickle juice, garnished with pickle spears.
Pumpkin magic cake
Pumpkin magic cake hit our TikTok feeds this past fall, mesmerizing baking enthusiasts with the unique transformation it undergoes during baking. This dessert features three decadent layers — a custardy pumpkin pie filling, a light, fluffy sponge cake, and a light whipped cream topping.
@megsescapades
Replying to @Daphne Chavez PUMPKIN MAGIC CAKE 🎃🍂 The layers magically flip when you bake this cake ending with a pumpkin pie bottom and cake on top ✨ INGREDIENTS: Cake Layer Yellow boxed cake mix + ingredients on the box Pumpkin Pie Layer 15 oz can pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie mix) 3 eggs, room temperature 12 oz can evaporated milk 14 oz can sweetened condensed milk 1 tsp pure vanilla extract 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice Spiced Mascarpone Whipped Cream 2 cups heavy whipping cream 1/2 cup powdered sugar 1 tsp pure vanilla extract 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice 8 oz mascarpone, softened Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Make cake layer according to box directions and pour into a greased 9x13 pan In a large bowl mix all the pumpkin pie ingredients together until incorporated. Evenly pour the pumpkin mixture over the cake batter. Bake for 50 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean Whip together heavy whipping cream, powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and pumpkin pie spice until medium soft peaks form. Add in mascarpone and whip until fully incorporated. Set in the refrigerator until ready to spread over the cooled cake Once cake is fully cooled, spread whipped cream on top. Store in refrigerator until ready to serve #pumpkinmagiccake #pumpkinspice #fallbaking #fallrecipes #dessert #pumpkinrecipes #fallcake #pumpkincake #pumpkinpieAdvertisement
For the pumpkin pie layer, mix pumpkin puree, eggs, evaporated milk, condensed milk, vanilla extract, and pumpkin pie spice. To make the sponge layer, simply prepare a boxed yellow cake mix batter according to the package instructions. Pour the cake mixture into a lined rectangular cake pan, then pour the pumpkin pie mixture on top. Swirl the two together, then pop in the oven to bake until risen and golden. Now, here's the magic part. Rather than combining together as one, the two elements of the cake will split into two separate layers during baking, with the denser pumpkin pie mixture settling on the bottom, and the fluffy cake on the top. This creates a beautiful two-tone look and allows the two distinct textures to be preserved.
Top the cake with a sweetened mascarpone whipped cream, subtly flavored with some extra pumpkin pie spice for all the fall vibes. For the final touch, add any garnishes of choice, such as chopped pecans or walnuts, or a drizzle of caramel sauce.
Oreo sushi
Want all the fun of sushi-making and the irresistible sweetness of Oreo cookies? Then this next TikTok favorite is a must-try. Don't worry, foodie creators haven't gone quite as far as combining fish and cookies just yet. This recipe simply takes the amazing creamy, chocolatey flavors of Oreos, and transforms it into cute, sushi-like dessert rolls. And you'll only need two ingredients.
First, split the Oreos in half, scrape the creamy filling from the cookies, and set this aside in a bowl. Next, blend up the cookie halves with some milk in a food processor to create a smooth dough. This can then be rolled out between two pieces of plastic wrap into a rectangle shape. Mix the cream filling with more milk to loosen it up and create a paste, then spread this evenly all over the cookie base. Next, roll everything up in the plastic wrap, starting at one of the shorter ends of the rectangle, until you have a tight cylinder. Once this has chilled in the fridge for about an hour to firm up, you can slice it into individual, bite-sized rounds.
As always, this simple recipe offers plenty of room for customization. Feel free to add extras to the layer of Oreo cream before rolling everything up, like chopped nuts, Nutella, peanut butter, or even thinly sliced fresh fruit. Many TikTok creators also go the extra mile by serving their Oreo sushi with "soy sauce" (chocolate syrup!) and using chopsticks to eat the rolls.
Ramen carbonara
Ramen carbonara is arguably the most comforting food remix of the year, blending the spicy, umami-loaded goodness of ramen with some of the rich, creamy elements of the classic Italian pasta dish. This mashup is also far easier to make than it sounds, making use of quick-cooking pre-packaged noodles.
To create the base of this dish, TikTokers typically reach for Samyang's dried Hot Chicken Flavor Ramen Carbonara Noodles. These come with a cheesy, powdered flavor packet, as well as a spicy sauce made for mixing through the noodles post boiling. But preparing the instant noodles is usually just the first step in creating an epic carbonara-inspired feast. Creators customize these simple flavored noodle packs with a whole host of different ingredients, such as enoki mushrooms, sesame oil, chili oil, cream, cheese, and green onions, often adding a boiled or fried egg on top, too. The aim is to achieve that wonderful balance of spiciness and creaminess.
Some ramen carbonara recipes actually opt to ditch the ramen-inspired flavors altogether, discarding the spice packets that come with the noodles, and instead whipping up a more traditional carbonara-esque sauce from scratch. That's right — the combination of egg yolks, pancetta or guanciale, pecorino Romano cheese, and black pepper can work just as well alongside ramen noodles as it can with spaghetti.
Air fryer chocolate chip cookies
TikTok is proving that the air fryer isn't just for savory meals — it can also be a game-changing tool when it comes to baking. Chocolate chip cookies have become an incredibly popular air-fried bake this year, perfect for whipping up in small batches whenever those sweet cravings kick in.
Bake your cookies in the air fryer, and they'll come out perfectly crispy on the edges, with that all-important soft and gooey center. And the process will take a fraction of the time required to bake them in a traditional oven, with no lengthy preheating. Just mix up your favorite chocolate chip cookie dough, which can be homemade or store-bought. If making your own, you'll typically need a mixture of butter, sugar, egg, vanilla, flour, baking soda, salt, and chocolate chips. Just roll the dough into balls, place them on a piece of parchment paper in your air fryer basket, and cook for about 10 minutes at 325 F.
If you're feeling adventurous, try adding mix-ins like crushed pretzels, mini marshmallows, or chopped dried fruits. You could even make a cookie ice cream sandwich by letting the cookies cool and stuffing them with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Cheese-wrapped pickles
Another wonderfully simple and perhaps slightly polarizing creation that features just two basic ingredients, cheese-wrapped pickles were a standout TikTok recipe in the 2024 lineup for many. Love them or hate them, we think that the tangy crunch of pickles pairs amazingly with the melty richness of cheese. Put them together, and you'll transform these two unlikely kitchen staples into a surprisingly moreish snack.
This genius idea takes just a few minutes to execute. First, take a large slice of cheddar cheese and place it into a hot frying pan. The cheese should start to melt, and once it starts to bubble, you can place a jarred pickle spear on top. You should then be able to lift the edges of the cheese layer with a spatula and fold them back over the pickle, creating a crispy rollup. If preferred, you can also melt smaller squares of sliced cheese and place sliced pickle rounds on top to create pickle-topped cheese crisps. Try dipping them into some ranch dressing for an extra layer of flavorful goodness.
Cracking latte
For a caffeine hit with a twist, try creating TikTok's famous cracking latte. This tasty hack involves combining your favorite iced coffee with a layer of solid chocolate, giving the drink extra flavor and providing a whole new sensory experience.
@kroger
The viral chocolate cracking latte changed the coffee game. 🍫☕ #kroger #crackinglatte #chocolatecrackinglatte #crackingchocolate #chocolatecrackle #espresso #cracklecoffee #foodtiktok #coffeeasmr @Delaney & Shelby
To make the cracking latte, start by melting semi-sweet chocolate in a double-boiler or the microwave. Next, spoon and spread the chocolate into a lidded plastic cup to completely cover the inside, and pop this in the freezer for 10 minutes or so to harden. Meanwhile, prepare a shot of espresso or strong brewed coffee. Top this up with cold milk and ice, as well as any other syrups or add-ins of choice, to make a chilled latte. You can then pour this into the chocolate-lined cup and place a lid and straw on top.
Before you take a sip, give the plastic cup a squeeze. As you break through the thin chocolate layer, you get a crackling sound that's oh so satisfying, and a unique two-toned, swirly look. We'll admit, the aesthetics and ASMR vibes are probably the best thing about this recipe, as the solid chocolate doesn't tend to infuse much flavor into the cold coffee. You can absolutely fish the chocolate pieces out at the end and eat them, though.
Mexican street corn pasta salad
A savory sensation that's risen to fame with the help of TikTok foodies this year, Mexican street corn pasta salad merges the beloved flavors of elotes (Mexican street corn) with the hearty textures of pasta salad. This dish is packed with creamy, tangy, and smoky elements that make it perfect for summer gatherings, barbecues, or even just a quick side for a weeknight meal.
The base of the salad features cooked pasta (such as farfalle, rotini, or ditalini) tossed with perfectly charred, grilled corn kernels. Then, there's the dressing — a rich combination of mayonnaise, sour cream, lime juice, salt, and spices like chili powder, cayenne pepper, or garlic powder. For that signature creamy tang, many TikTokers add crumbled Cotija cheese or queso fresco, as well as some fresh cilantro. Diced red onion also makes a nice addition for some extra crunch, whilst avocado can amp up the creaminess and add color, too.
The result is a creamy, zesty, and slightly spicy pasta salad with a satisfying crunch from the corn and a kick from the seasonings. Don't hesitate to top the salad with your favorite protein source, such as grilled salmon, chicken, or tofu, to create a flavor-packed and well-rounded complete meal.