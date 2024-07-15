TikTok's Viral Mexican Street Corn Pasta Salad Is Too Good Not To Try
Tiktok often has a number of trends that are interesting, to say the least. Although the app has had questionable viral moments like the cottage cheese diet, there are other times it hits the mark. Its latest obsession, the Mexican street corn pasta salad, is one we'd be remiss not to try.
Elotes, or grilled Mexican street corn, are tangy, creamy, and spicy — basically, they're everything we want out of a meal. The popular recipe is served as a snack, but with a pasta upgrade, you can eat elotes for lunch, dinner, and breakfast too (if you're into it). TikTok has already caught onto this hack, with copious posts relating to the elote-inspired pasta salad.
Each variation is different, but they follow a similar theme. Recipes tend to spring for smaller types of pasta, like farfalle, ditalini, or orecchiette. Charred, smoky corn, which is prepared on the grill, remains the center of the dish. If you don't have access to a grill you can use liquid smoke for a similar flavor. For the creamy texture, a mix of mayonnaise and Mexican crema is used. The blend is flavored by freshly squeezed lime juice, Tajin, cilantro, and cheese. To bulk it up a little more, you can throw in some diced jalapeños, avocado, or black beans.
How can you elevate Mexican street corn pasta salad?
If you're not sure which take on the dish to replicate, start with our charred Mexican street corn pasta salad. In this dish, recipe developer Miriam Hahn also draws from the flavors of esquites to elevate the recipe. The juicy red peppers boost the corn's sweetness, especially when the veggies are roasted in the oven, taking on a caramelized flavor. Hahn also includes some green onions for a pungent bite to accompany the zesty lime, though you can use red onions, instead.
The dish is topped off with cotija cheese for a salty finish, but if you're going with a vegan take, swap it out for almond cotija. You can also replace the Mexican crema and mayo with vegan-friendly versions of the ingredients. To bulk up the dish, add in tofu, pinto beans, chicken, shrimp, or your favorite protein. The pasta salad already has a delightful blend of flavors, so you can keep the spices on the protein somewhat simple. Season them with salt, pepper, smoked paprika, and a pinch of cumin to bolster the earthiness of the dish. You can grill them to match the charred flavor of the corn or simply roast the ingredients for a crisp touch amidst the creaminess of the dish.