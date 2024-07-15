TikTok's Viral Mexican Street Corn Pasta Salad Is Too Good Not To Try

Tiktok often has a number of trends that are interesting, to say the least. Although the app has had questionable viral moments like the cottage cheese diet, there are other times it hits the mark. Its latest obsession, the Mexican street corn pasta salad, is one we'd be remiss not to try.

Elotes, or grilled Mexican street corn, are tangy, creamy, and spicy — basically, they're everything we want out of a meal. The popular recipe is served as a snack, but with a pasta upgrade, you can eat elotes for lunch, dinner, and breakfast too (if you're into it). TikTok has already caught onto this hack, with copious posts relating to the elote-inspired pasta salad.

Each variation is different, but they follow a similar theme. Recipes tend to spring for smaller types of pasta, like farfalle, ditalini, or orecchiette. Charred, smoky corn, which is prepared on the grill, remains the center of the dish. If you don't have access to a grill you can use liquid smoke for a similar flavor. For the creamy texture, a mix of mayonnaise and Mexican crema is used. The blend is flavored by freshly squeezed lime juice, Tajin, cilantro, and cheese. To bulk it up a little more, you can throw in some diced jalapeños, avocado, or black beans.