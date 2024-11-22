The Simple Retro Sandwich That Uses Watermelon Instead Of Bread

Sweet and savory is a classic combination in dishes across time and space. Even in the realm of classic sandwiches, favorites like peanut butter and jelly or a leftover Thanksgiving turkey sandwich like this panino recipe smothered in cranberry sauce come to mind. However, the retro sandwich that might not be on your radar uses watermelon instead of bread as a sweet, refreshing, and crunchy contrast to its creamy, savory filling.

Thanks to TikToker and food history influencer, @SandwichesofHistory, for pulling a watermelon sandwich recipe from the archives of the Atlanta Constitution. In a 1941 excerpt, he finds a sweet and savory watermelon sandwich that uses two thick rounds of watermelon to sandwich a simple filling of cream cheese mixed with diced walnuts. The walnuts and cream cheese offer a rich, cheesy, nutty complement to the crisp, juicy, and sweet watermelon. Of course, watermelon is a much lighter alternative to bread, so this recipe is more of a snack or appetizer than a meal.

In fact, the viral video that revives this retro classic makes a small, finger-food sandwich that can be gobbled up in a few satisfying bites. You can use this biscuit cutter to cut even watermelon rounds for these sandwiches. Classic Philadelphia cream cheese will easily contain the walnuts and help the watermelon adhere to the filling, but eating this retro sandwich will still be a deliciously messy affair.

