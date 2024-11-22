The Simple Retro Sandwich That Uses Watermelon Instead Of Bread
Sweet and savory is a classic combination in dishes across time and space. Even in the realm of classic sandwiches, favorites like peanut butter and jelly or a leftover Thanksgiving turkey sandwich like this panino recipe smothered in cranberry sauce come to mind. However, the retro sandwich that might not be on your radar uses watermelon instead of bread as a sweet, refreshing, and crunchy contrast to its creamy, savory filling.
Thanks to TikToker and food history influencer, @SandwichesofHistory, for pulling a watermelon sandwich recipe from the archives of the Atlanta Constitution. In a 1941 excerpt, he finds a sweet and savory watermelon sandwich that uses two thick rounds of watermelon to sandwich a simple filling of cream cheese mixed with diced walnuts. The walnuts and cream cheese offer a rich, cheesy, nutty complement to the crisp, juicy, and sweet watermelon. Of course, watermelon is a much lighter alternative to bread, so this recipe is more of a snack or appetizer than a meal.
In fact, the viral video that revives this retro classic makes a small, finger-food sandwich that can be gobbled up in a few satisfying bites. You can use this biscuit cutter to cut even watermelon rounds for these sandwiches. Classic Philadelphia cream cheese will easily contain the walnuts and help the watermelon adhere to the filling, but eating this retro sandwich will still be a deliciously messy affair.
Variations on the retro watermelon and cream cheese sandwich
There are plenty of ways to elevate this simple retro watermelon and cream cheese sandwich to bring even more flavors to the mix. The viral video that introduces it even recommends dusting the outside of each watermelon slice with spicy, zesty Tajin, a popular Mexican seasoning blend that's often sprinkled over tropical fruit. You could stir Tajin into the cream cheese and walnut mixture, for that matter. To make this retro sandwich vegan-friendly, you could swap classic cream cheese for a plant-based cream cheese like this Violife cream cheese. For a sweet and spicy kick, try this jalapeño honey cream cheese from Tillamook.
Since the retro sandwich video went viral, plenty of other foodies have come up with and shared tasty riffs. A more recent trend as seen in this TikTok video, has swapped cream cheese and walnuts for tomatoes and mozzarella as a take on the classic Caprese salad. You can add whole basil leaves and a drizzle of balsamic reduction to a watermelon Caprese sandwich for the full effect. Other renditions have combined Caprese salads with the famous melon and prosciutto appetizer by filling watermelon sandwiches with prosciutto, burrata, and basil, with sliced pickles or cornichons for a tangy crunch. Of course, watermelon and feta is a famous summer salad duo, and we even have a watermelon and feta tea sandwich recipe with cucumbers, herbs, and arugula for you to try.