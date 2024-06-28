TikTok's Viral Cracking Latte Is The Satisfying Sip Of Summer

If you've been looking through TikTok lately you may have seen the new iced coffee trend making the rounds called the cracking latte. In its simplest form, the cracking latte is a chocolate covered cup with iced coffee and milk inside. The chocolate is frozen to the plastic cup which you can then squeeze to hear the crack of the chocolate break off, hence the clever name.

While it's fun to get creative, this trend doesn't seem like it has much staying power. Don't get us wrong, experimentation is the spice that makes the food world go 'round. It's just that the drink prioritizes the visual aesthetic over quite literally everything else. As we dive deeper into the drink this will make perfect sense.

To make a cracking latte, start by getting your hands on a plastic cup like coffee shops use for iced coffee. You could use some other container but if you can't squeeze it you won't get the satisfying crack, and if you can't see through the sides of the cup you lose a lot of the visual appeal. Now coat the sides of the cup in melted chocolate or chocolate syrup and stick it in the freezer until the chocolate has hardened. Simply fill the cup with ice, cold brew, and milk and you've got yourself a cracked latte. If you want to take it a step further, try topping your iced coffee with banana cold foam.