2-Ingredient Banana Cold Foam Is What Iced Coffee Dreams Are Made Of

No matter what the season — or even the temperature — among both dedicated and casual coffee drinkers, many choose to take it iced to enjoy a combination of boldness and refreshment. Be it cold brew, traditional drip over ice, whipped, or blended, there's a fabulous new addition you can make to elevate your regular iced coffee to even more delightful heights. Banana cold foam, a frothy and flavorful mixture of bananas and cream that's gained popularity on TikTok, jumps straight off your screen and into your favorite coffee cup.

A generous helping of cold foam brings a rich taste and robust texture to your iced coffee. There are a variety of ways to upgrade your coffee's cold foam and the introduction of a banana into the mix fits nicely as a source of additional sweetener along with a helping of necessary nutrients. The interplay between sweet bananas and cream paired with the traditional bitterness, acidity, and earthiness of coffee is a tasty match made in caffeine-lover's heaven.