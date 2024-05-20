Froth Your Milk With A Dash Of Spice For A Next-Level Coffee

Homemade coffee creamer is delicious in your morning brew, but if you like your coffee with a splash of milk, you will love it frothed and infused with some of your favorite spices. Spicing milk is not new, but it is a concept that opens the door to a lot of creativity, especially when it comes to your coffee. Simply add a pinch of your favorite spice into your milk before you froth it. As the milk and spice warm, so does the flavor. When added to your coffee, it softens the bitter taste, while adding sweet, bold, and spicy aromatic elements that are a welcome flavor upgrade for your taste buds.

The quality of your milk matters when you are warming it. Use a dairy that's high in fat and all of its natural sugars will be on full display for your mouth, but add spice and that sweetness is amplified and enhanced in a new and delicious way. You can use a single spice or multiple. For example, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove add sweet, warm, and fiery notes to your frothy milk, and in turn, to your coffee while a little vanilla bean will turn your milk into a creamy and sweet mix reminiscent of a vanilla latte.