TikTok's Latest Iced Coffee Trend Involves A Totally Unexpected Ingredient

People do strange and fascinating things on the Internet, like washing their shredded cheese to remove anti-caking agents or making a million different trendy butter boards. And coffee is a recurrent topic of many TikTok trends. Remember dalgona coffee from South Korea? Now there's a new TikTok iced coffee trend, and it's rather polarizing as it involves a totally unexpected savory ingredient that's probably in your pantry or garden. The ingredient is scallions, or green onions.

Yes, you read that correctly. Adding scallions or green onions to iced coffees or lattes is a recent trend originating from cafes across China, the same country that brought us the viral grilled ice cube trend. We're beginning to see a pattern here of what makes food trendy and viral — its shock factor. Loading up ice coffee or lattes with a huge handful of chopped green onions makes for an interesting looking and highly Instagrammable drink; however, the flavor of this creation is also interesting, to put it kindly.

TikTok user Golden Brown Coffee recreated the viral drink and described it by saying, "I can't even fake any redeeming qualities. That is horrific." The thing we must understand, however, is that this viral iced coffee drink is part of a series of "dark cuisine dishes" coming from China. TikTok user louisliu86 points out that these dark cuisine dishes are meant to curb appetites and help people in China who are dieting to eat less.