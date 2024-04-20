Do You Really Need To Wash Your Shredded Cheese? We Tested The Trend

Across social media, foodies, content creators, and food influencers have been washing their store-bought shredded cheese just like they would their veggies and fruits. They do this because packaged shredded cheese is made with anticaking agents. For example, Tillamook uses potato starch to "prevent caking." Sargento uses powdered cellulose, which is a refined wood pulp. Lucerne uses both tapioca and potato starch. Other anticaking agents can include calcium sulfate (a component in cement). While these additives keep the shredded cheese from sticking and lumping together, they aren't usually things I like to ingest raw.

Since everyone is washing their packaged shredded cheese, as a dedicated food journalist and content creator, I had to hop on the trend and see if there's a myth to debunk and answer the question: Do we really need to wash our shredded cheese? I added half a bag of Kraft's "finely shredded triple cheddar natural cheese" to a colander and placed it over a clear bowl. Then I poured clear filtered water over the cheese, and in seconds, the water became cloudy and murky, with particles floating all over.

I then rinsed the wet shredded cheese with cold water from the sink. The water pooling beneath the colander was also gray and murky. What in the Kraft cheese made my clean, filtered water so cloudy? Immediately, I thought we absolutely needed to wash our store-bought shredded cheese.