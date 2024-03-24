The Difference Between Shredded And Grated Cheese

Cheese is delicious in all its forms, but when it comes to incorporating sharp cheddar, gruyere, or parmesan into recipes like slow cooker mac and cheese or cacio e pepe, the form it's in matters. Bags of shredded and grated cheeses are common at the grocery store, or you can do the work yourself at home. Either way, there are differences in shape and texture that you should consider when choosing shredded or grated cheese for your meals.

The most obvious difference between the two is the shape. Shredded cheese comes as thick shreds or strips that can be thinner or thicker depending on the manufacturing process, and you'll see more varieties of pre-shredded cheese at the grocery store than grated. In comparison, grated cheese is much finer and similar to powder; think of parmesan which is often found grated in a can. With shredded varieties, you might catch more of a cheese-forward flavor with gooey texture whereas grated cheese melds more into the dish overall for flavor throughout each bite.

When you buy either type at the store, keep in mind that they will be coated with an anti-caking agent to prevent them from sticking together, and they may also contain preservatives to keep them fresh. This means pre-grated or shredded cheeses have differences in texture and taste than fresh cheese, and it takes more time for them to melt when cooked.