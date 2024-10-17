TikTok's Viral Pumpkin Magic Cake Is Layered With Surprises

As we are in full fall season swing, you're entitled to all the pumpkin recipes, whether you're hungry for a classic pumpkin pie or a pumpkin butter cake. If you can't decide between cake or pie, you can try a more surprising option: TikTok's viral pumpkin magic cake lets you have both.

Foodie influencer @megsescapades shares a delicious recipe that combines yellow cake mix and a spiced pumpkin puree custard in the same baking pan for a layered dessert bursting with fall flavors and luxurious textural contrasts. They assemble each layer separately, starting with the straightforward boxed cake mix. After pouring the cake mix into a greased baking dish, the TikToker whisks canned pumpkin puree, eggs, sweetened condensed and evaporated milk, and spices, forming a liquid custard to pour over the cake batter. The cake goes into the oven at 350 degrees for 50 minutes, and culinary magic happens. The custard sinks to the bottom of the pan to create a denser, heavier pumpkin pie-like filling to contrast the yellow cake mix's light and fluffy crumb.

@megsescapades Replying to @Daphne Chavez PUMPKIN MAGIC CAKE 🎃🍂 The layers magically flip when you bake this cake ending with a pumpkin pie bottom and cake on top ✨ INGREDIENTS: Cake Layer Yellow boxed cake mix + ingredients on the box Pumpkin Pie Layer 15 oz can pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie mix) 3 eggs, room temperature 12 oz can evaporated milk 14 oz can sweetened condensed milk 1 tsp pure vanilla extract 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice Spiced Mascarpone Whipped Cream 2 cups heavy whipping cream 1/2 cup powdered sugar 1 tsp pure vanilla extract 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice 8 oz mascarpone, softened Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Make cake layer according to box directions and pour into a greased 9x13 pan In a large bowl mix all the pumpkin pie ingredients together until incorporated. Evenly pour the pumpkin mixture over the cake batter. Bake for 50 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean Whip together heavy whipping cream, powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and pumpkin pie spice until medium soft peaks form. Add in mascarpone and whip until fully incorporated. Set in the refrigerator until ready to spread over the cooled cake Once cake is fully cooled, spread whipped cream on top. Store in refrigerator until ready to serve #pumpkinmagiccake #pumpkinspice #fallbaking #fallrecipes #dessert #pumpkinrecipes #fallcake #pumpkincake #pumpkinpie ♬ Beautiful – Soft boy

The cake will take additional time to cool and set in the fridge, during which the final top layer of mascarpone frosting is whipped up. The wealth of textures and flavors in this pumpkin magic cake is impressive yet easy to achieve with the help of store-bought ingredients. To expedite the assembly of each layer, consider using devices like the Hamilton Beach elecric hand mixer or this Mueller hand emulsifier with a whisk attachment..