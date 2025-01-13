The Snack Hack That Makes Grapes Deliciously Fizzy On The Inside

We've shown you all kinds of different ways to upgrade grapes, from dunking them in white chocolate to soaking them in whiskey and even quick-pickling them for a sweet-tart treat. But we'd never heard of making them fizzy until we saw this neat trick demonstrated by Michael Tchao on Instagram. Mother Nature may not have grown fruit this way, but if you've got a SodaStream, it's definitely worth trying.

Advertisement

Just wash the grapes, pop them into the carbonating bottle (without any liquid), and inject some carbon dioxide into the container. Carbonate them again every 15 minutes, then remove the bottle, shake them out, and enjoy! During the process, you may see the grapes start to swell as the water inside them is filled with tiny bubbles. You'll want to use them right away before they lose their fizz. They're awesome as snacks or served as a garnish on carbonated drinks.