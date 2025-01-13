The Snack Hack That Makes Grapes Deliciously Fizzy On The Inside
We've shown you all kinds of different ways to upgrade grapes, from dunking them in white chocolate to soaking them in whiskey and even quick-pickling them for a sweet-tart treat. But we'd never heard of making them fizzy until we saw this neat trick demonstrated by Michael Tchao on Instagram. Mother Nature may not have grown fruit this way, but if you've got a SodaStream, it's definitely worth trying.
Just wash the grapes, pop them into the carbonating bottle (without any liquid), and inject some carbon dioxide into the container. Carbonate them again every 15 minutes, then remove the bottle, shake them out, and enjoy! During the process, you may see the grapes start to swell as the water inside them is filled with tiny bubbles. You'll want to use them right away before they lose their fizz. They're awesome as snacks or served as a garnish on carbonated drinks.
Another way to fizz your fruit
Don't have a SodaStream? There's no need to sit out on the fun. Instead, ask your grocery store for food-grade dry ice, which is simply carbon dioxide in solid form. (Be very careful to use insulated gloves when handling it, as it can damage your skin). If it's not already in small pieces, wrap it in a towel and hit it with a hammer a few times until you have smaller chunks. Then put the pieces into a big plastic mixing bowl or punchbowl. (Glass or metal bowls may get too cold to touch).
Next, choose your fruit. Grapes work well, but they're just a starting point. Apples, blueberries, citrus, and pineapples are good options, too. You can cut the pieces into smaller chunks to help them absorb more fizz. Place a towel over the ice, put the fruit on top, and then cover the bowl loosely with foil or plastic wrap. After an hour or so, it should absorb enough C02 to get fizzy.