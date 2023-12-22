Soak Grapes In Whiskey And Cinnamon For A Boozy Snack

Delicious fruit snacks aren't just for kids at school lunches. Just think of how good it would be to bite into fresh, juicy grapes covered in dustings of cinnamon and sugar and sweetened with honey — after they've been soaked in your choice of alcohol. Soaking grapes in whiskey and seasoning them with cinnamon will have you reaching for more handfuls (but be warned: They pack a boozy punch)! On Instagram, creator Nadia Aidi likens the treat to an edible, colder version of a hot toddy. Whether speared and presented during cocktail hour or stashed away for afternoon slumps, these delightful bites deliver when it comes to flavor and texture.

To make this refreshing treat, first puncture a batch of washed grapes to ensure that each piece of fruit can soak up as much alcohol as possible. Then, submerge the pierced fruit with your choice of bourbon or whiskey and let the grapes bask in their alcoholic bath overnight. To serve these orbs of delight, separate them from their boozy marinade, then coat the grapes with honey or your sweetener of choice and a splash of lemon juice before placing the fruit into the freezer for an additional hour or two. It's time to bring a more mature taste to snacking with boozy pieces of fruit.