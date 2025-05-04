The Best Sour Candy On Store Shelves Isn't Sour Patch Kids Or Skittles

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all have our vices, and for many of us, sour candy is one of them. There's nothing quite like that familiar sugary hit of a tart gummy worm or sour fruit drop — the kinds that joyfully make your mouth pucker and your taste buds sing. The gummy bears vs. gummy worms battle rages on, but here at Tasting Table, we're fans of one kind of sour candy in particular: Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers. These little worms knock it out of the park when it comes to texture and flavor –- so much so that we put them firmly at the top of our list when we ranked 12 popular sour candies from worst to best.

Sour Brite Crawlers might not be as popular as Sour Patch Kids or Skittles, but they have a superior texture and strong flavor. They're very chewy, which allows the sugar crystals they're tossed in to really melt on the tongue. Each worm also has two flavors, which is a fun twist. We tasted the original Sour Brite Crawlers during our testing, which meant enjoying three different combinations: cherry-lemon, strawberry-grape and orange-lime. The orange-lime was by far our favorite, but all of them were delicious.