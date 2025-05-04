The Best Sour Candy On Store Shelves Isn't Sour Patch Kids Or Skittles
We all have our vices, and for many of us, sour candy is one of them. There's nothing quite like that familiar sugary hit of a tart gummy worm or sour fruit drop — the kinds that joyfully make your mouth pucker and your taste buds sing. The gummy bears vs. gummy worms battle rages on, but here at Tasting Table, we're fans of one kind of sour candy in particular: Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers. These little worms knock it out of the park when it comes to texture and flavor –- so much so that we put them firmly at the top of our list when we ranked 12 popular sour candies from worst to best.
Sour Brite Crawlers might not be as popular as Sour Patch Kids or Skittles, but they have a superior texture and strong flavor. They're very chewy, which allows the sugar crystals they're tossed in to really melt on the tongue. Each worm also has two flavors, which is a fun twist. We tasted the original Sour Brite Crawlers during our testing, which meant enjoying three different combinations: cherry-lemon, strawberry-grape and orange-lime. The orange-lime was by far our favorite, but all of them were delicious.
Opt for the original flavor for the best experience
Trolli, a German candy company, sells six different types of Sour Brite Crawlers in the U.S. You can get Very Berry Crawlers as well as Fruit Punch Crawlers and Sour Electric Crawlers. There are also Sour Bursting Crawlers, which have gooey centers that explode when you bite into them, and Sour Duo Crawlers, which have soft, squishy bottoms.
If you haven't tried any of Trolli's products yet, we recommend opting for the original crawlers. People on Reddit say they're addicted to the candies and buy several bags per week. "Their texture and sweetness are perfectly balanced." one user wrote in a thread dedicated to the candy. "Their texture just hits different in the best kind of way," said another.
Reviewers also seem to appreciate the freshness of the candy, and enjoy the variety of different package sizes available. The price point is a highlight as well: A 7.2 ounce bag costs just $2.97 on Amazon, depending on your location. Some customers put the worms in the freezer whenever they want hard candy or use them as an ice cream topping. A sour ultimate sundae recipe? Yes, please. People also like to mix Trolli crawlers with non-sour candies. Whatever way you choose to eat them, just make sure to grab a bigger bag than you think you'll need — trust us.