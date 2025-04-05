12 Popular Sour Candies, Ranked Worst To Best

I have a special place in my heart for sweet and chocolatey candy, but sometimes, you need something a little less rich and a bit brighter to sate your sweets craving. That's when sour candies come into play. They make your mouth pucker and your nose wrinkle in all of the best ways. But with so many different sour candies on the market, how do you know which ones are worth your time — and the havoc they're bound to wreak on your taste buds — and which are better left on the store shelf?

I've tasted 12 popular sour candies and ranked them from worst to best to give you a starting point on your next sour candy shopping experience. You've likely tried some of these candies before (or at least seen them at the store), so chances are, you'll have your own opinions. You don't have to agree with me on every point, but hopefully, this list will give you some guidance about what to try next. The criteria for this ranking boiled down to overall flavor and texture, and I paid special attention to just how sour each candy really was. So, prepare your tongue for some serious sourness, and let's take a closer look at these 12 popular sour candies.