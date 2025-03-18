The Popular Candy Brand That Makes The Worst Gummies
With their hard, colorful exteriors and soft insides, Skittles are one of the most popular and iconic non-chocolate candies in America and are available in a variety of flavors. While Skittles can make a fruity and colorful addition to a bucket of movie popcorn, we recommend leaving Skittles Gummies on the store shelf.
This is because Skittles Gummies ranked dead last in our list of 13 popular gummy candies. On their own, Skittles offer fruity flavor and feelings of nostalgia. But the gummies were a shell of the original candy — light on flavor and too artificial tasting.
Skittles introduced Skittles Gummies in 2021 in two varieties: Original and Wild Berry; Sour Skittles Gummies were later introduced in 2022. The Original variety contains the familiar flavors of grape, lemon, orange, strawberry, and green apple. While that quintet has been welcomed in a standard bag of Skittles, our writer found only hints of those flavors in the gummies and suggested that sourness could improve their appeal.
More than just Skittles
Skittles Gummies may have ranked last on our list — Nerds Gummy Clusters took top honors — but Skittles has never shied away from experimenting with its signature product. In 2013, the company made customers everywhere do a double take when it was announced that Green Apple would replace lime as one of the permanent original flavors — lime made a limited-time return in 2021 and a permanent one in 2023.
In 2018, Skittles released Chewies overseas, an early version of the Gummies, which offered Skittles without a shell, allowing customers to enjoy the soft inside of the candy in orange, blackcurrant, lemon, lime, and strawberry flavors. While they're unavailable in the U.S., Skittles Fruits Chewies can be purchased on Amazon. Skittles also introduced gum in its original five flavors in 2004 but discontinued it in 2010 as customer attitudes and preferences for gum changed.
No matter the rhyme or reason, Skittles has never been afraid of change. With more than 150 flavors released since its creation in 1974, the company continues to offer interesting new ways for customers of all ages to "taste the rainbow."