The Popular Candy Brand That Makes The Worst Gummies

With their hard, colorful exteriors and soft insides, Skittles are one of the most popular and iconic non-chocolate candies in America and are available in a variety of flavors. While Skittles can make a fruity and colorful addition to a bucket of movie popcorn, we recommend leaving Skittles Gummies on the store shelf.

This is because Skittles Gummies ranked dead last in our list of 13 popular gummy candies. On their own, Skittles offer fruity flavor and feelings of nostalgia. But the gummies were a shell of the original candy — light on flavor and too artificial tasting.

Skittles introduced Skittles Gummies in 2021 in two varieties: Original and Wild Berry; Sour Skittles Gummies were later introduced in 2022. The Original variety contains the familiar flavors of grape, lemon, orange, strawberry, and green apple. While that quintet has been welcomed in a standard bag of Skittles, our writer found only hints of those flavors in the gummies and suggested that sourness could improve their appeal.