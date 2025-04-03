Gummy Bears Vs Gummy Worms: Which Classic Candy Came First?

Cute, chewy gummy candies have provided sweet, entertaining treats for adults and children alike for over a century. From snacking on the candies in a dark movie theater to chowing down on the treats for an afternoon snack, the gummy shapes have amassed a devoted following of candy lovers. Gummy candies have even made their way into cocktail glasses as garnishes for drinks.

These chewy candies can be traced back to Germany in the 1900s. Confectionary factory worker Hans Riegel started tinkering with ingredients and recipes and playedwith the ratio of gelatin in candies. At the time, soft candies had already found an audience, but Riegel decided to shape his treats into the form of small bears. It was his reference to the entertaining dancing bears that were then featured in circus acts. With his recipe finally perfected in 1922, Riegel's culinary invention found nearly immediate success. Gummy bears captured palates until squiggly worms joined the candies on store shelves in 1981. Gummy Squiggles were made by another German candy company also well known for the development of the popular gummy candy peach rings.