10 Gummy Bear Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Gummy candies are certainly a love-em-or-hate-em kind of thing. I personally didn't like them when I was growing up, but I have come to appreciate the occasional convenience store trip in which a bag of gummy worms or Sour Patch Kids just speaks to me and my growling stomach.

Gummy bears, specifically, are one of the more under-appreciated of this candy class. Their small size — and downright cute shape — makes eating them a pleasure, rather than a chore. You're not gnawing on them for hours like you would a gummy worm, and as long as you pick the right brand, you'll find an explosion of fruity flavor that will satisfy your sweet tooth.

In order to decide which brands make the best gummy bears, I decided to do a taste test of some of the most popular selections across an array of categories, including low-sugar, "natural," and regular ole bears. As I tasted, I considered several factors, including the texture of the gummy bears, the number of flavors in the pack, and if there were any artificial flavors milling about that would disrupt the overall enjoyability of the candy. A great gummy bear should be brimming with easily identifiable fruit flavor and have a texture that makes you work for it, but doesn't tire out your jaw.

