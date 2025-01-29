9 Jolly Ranchers Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

A little bit sweet, a little bit sour, and a lot a bit fruity, Jolly Ranchers are the ultimate hard candy. Believe it or not, Jolly Ranchers have been around since 1949, and in 1996, they were acquired by The Hershey Company, and the rest is history. Since then, there have been quite a few iterations of Jolly Ranchers outside of the classic hard candies — we're talking chewy ropes, gummy candy, and even freeze-dried Jolly Ranchers.

Of course, no version of the classic candy can quite compete with those classic little hard rectangles, which are oh-so fruity and sticky and jaw-breaking in the best way possible. The hard candies themselves have taken quite a journey over the years, with variations of flavors and flavor packs cropping up and then being discontinued; some notable previous flavor packs include the Fruity Bash pack, which boasted unique flavors like peach, lemon, and orange, or the Awesome Reds pack which included all-red flavors like cherry, strawberry, and watermelon.

As of the time of this article's publication, there are two Jolly Rancher flavor packs available to purchase — the classics pack, featuring cherry, watermelon, grape, blue raspberry, and green apple, and the tropical pack, featuring fruit punch, golden pineapple, lime, and mango. As a long-time Jolly Rancher fan, I've put all of these currently available flavors to the taste test to determine which ones are the best. My ranking criteria include which ones generally taste the best, which ones strike a nice balance between sweet and tart, and which ones taste a little too fake or artificial.

