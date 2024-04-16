13 Tips You Need When Cooking With Limes

With their vibrant green color, firm texture, and tangy taste, limes are versatile citrus fruits capable of elevating any dish (or drink) from ordinary to extraordinary. While limes may already be a familiar sight in your kitchen, there's a good chance you're not utilizing them to their full potential. To get the most out of these green gems, we're diving deep into the art and science of cooking with limes. We start with the basics: selecting the best fruits, exploring the different varieties, and mastering the art of proper storage.

Once you've gotten the fundamentals down, we'll move on to essential techniques such as how and when to substitute limes for lemons and how to slice limes to maximize their juice output. The reward for all of this work is discovering a range of lime-infused recipes that will keep your cooking repertoire fresh in more ways than one. So, if you're ready to add some extra zest to your kitchen, lime up your taste buds, and let's get started.